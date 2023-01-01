Former Pope Benedict XVI remembered in Australia

Highlights Church leaders in Australia have paid tribute to o former Pope Benedict XVI.

Parishioners also marked his passing in Sunday services around the country.

Survivors of church abuse said they did not feel comfortable mourning his death.

Religious leaders, political figures and churchgoers around Australia have paid tribute to former Pope Benedict XVI , following his death on Saturday.





Archbishop Anthony Fisher met the former Pope when he travelled to Australia for World Youth Day hosted in Sydney in 2008. The pair also met during several private audiences in Rome.





"He was the gentlest of men, I found this in my several meetings with him," he said.



Pope Benedict XVI arrives for the Final Mass for World Youth Day in Sydney on 20 July 2008. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins "In the end, what mattered to him was being faithful to Jesus Christ and being loving toward Christ's people, and that he did in spades."





The archbishop described Benedict as a "great teacher pope".





"He clearly was one of the greatest thinkers that has ever sat in the chair of St Peter, and he brought with that wonderful understanding of the Catholic faith an ability to articulate it," he said.



At a Vietnamese mass in Sydney’s West, Priest Joseph Nguyen told SBS News the community was praying for the former Pope.





"Yesterday, I heard he had passed away. Today, when I deliver mass, the Vietnamese community will pray for him," he said.





"I think all the Vietnamese liked him."





"His legacy is short as the pope, but we always appreciate what he has done for (the) Catholic community around the world and we pray for him," one churchgoer said.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was "saddened" to hear the news of the death.





"Saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, this evening," he wrote on Twitter.





"May he rest in eternal peace."



Nationals MP Michael McCormack said the former pontiffs visits to Australia will be remembered fondly.



Support group criticises mourning

An group representing survivors of sexual abuse by clergy within the Catholic Church said they cannot move past the way the former pope handled the abuse scandal.





The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), headquartered in the US but with a branch in Australia, said they are not mourning his passing.





"In our view, the death of Pope Benedict XVI is a reminder that, much like John Paul II, Benedict was more concerned about the church’s deteriorating image and financial flow to the hierarchy versus grasping the concept of true apologies followed by true amends to victims of abuse," the group said in a statement.



"It is past time for the Vatican to refocus on change: tell the truth about known abusive clergy, protect children and adults, and allow justice to those who have been hurt.





"Honoring Pope Benedict XVI now is not only wrong. It is shameful."



