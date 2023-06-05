North America

Former US vice-president Mike Pence formally enters 2024 presidential race

Donald Trump's former deputy Mike Pence will go head-to-head with his ex-boss, after throwing his hat into the ring for the Republican race for the White House.

Pence Trump

Former Vice-President Mike Pence has announced he will run for the office of President in the 2024 US elections. Source: AAP / Alex Brandon

Key Points
  • Former US Vice President Mike Pence has declared himself a candidate in the 2024 Republican race.
  • Mr Pence will launch his campaign with a video and a speech on Wednesday.
  • Mr Pence has increasingly distanced himself from Donald Trump.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence has declared himself a candidate in the 2024 Republican race for the White House, setting up a fight against former President Donald Trump.

Mr Pence's campaign filed a declaration of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.

Mr Pence will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa on Wednesday, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last week.
Mr Pence's run pits him against front-runner Donald Trump, whom he once loyally stood by but refused to back when the former president attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

A staunch social conservative, the former governor of Indiana has increasingly distanced himself from Mr Trump, saying his encouragement of the rioters who attacked the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, endangered Mr Pence and his family, who were in the building at the time.

Mr Pence joins a growing field of Republican candidates, which includes Mr Trump, US Senator Tim Scott and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is also planning to enter the race on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with Mr Burgum's plans.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is jumping into the race on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Republican candidates into double digits.

The number of candidates vying for the nomination concerns many Trump opponents inside the Republican Party who fear the anti-Trump vote could be split and hand the party's nomination to the former president.
Published 6 June 2023 7:51am
Source: AAP

