World

Four more Conservative MPs join contest to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister

Former UK ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid are among the latest Conservative MPs to put their hands up for the upcoming leadership contest.

Jeremy Hunt running with dog.

Jeremy Hunt is one of a growing number of Conservative MPs in the running to take over as UK PM. Credit: Ben Cawthra/Sipa USA

Four further candidates have joined the increasingly crowded field of Conservatives vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister.

The Conservative Party will set out the exact rules and timetable for the contest next week, after Mr Johnson was forced to quit by his own party. Many MPs are pushing for a fast-tracked process.

On Saturday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, and former ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid became the latest Conservative MPs to officially declare they were putting themselves forward for the leadership.
Advertisement
READ MORE
In Boris Johnson's resignation speech, one common feature was missing. Here's why
So far there are eight official contenders, with at least two more still expected to join the race.

The Mail on Sunday said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss would launch her campaign on Monday with a promise to cut taxes and tackle the cost-of-living crisis, while one of her main rivals for the role, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, ruled himself out.

Several other candidates also promised tax cuts, putting them at odds with the bookmakers' favourite,
former finance minister Rishi Sunak
.

Mr Sunak's budget last year put Britain on course for its biggest tax burden since the 1950s.
READ MORE
Who could take over as UK prime minister after Boris Johnson's resignation?
"My aim is a simple one: to provide the opportunities that were afforded to my generation, to all Britons, whoever you are and wherever you come from. To steady the ship and to stabilise the economy," Sky News quoted Mr Zahawi, who was appointed finance minister by Mr Johnson on Tuesday after Mr Sunak resigned, as saying.

Mr Shapps told the Sunday Times he was ruling out holding a national election if successful, but would produce an emergency budget within his first 100 days that would cut taxes for the most vulnerable and give state support to firms with high levels of energy consumption.

Mr Hunt, a former foreign secretary and health minister who lost out to Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, and Mr Javid, a former finance and health minister, both said as leader they would cut corporation tax to 15 per cent.
SHARE
2 min read
Published 10 July 2022 at 9:02am
Source: SBS, AAP

Recommended for you

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

World

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

World

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

World

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

Investigations

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Politics

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia