Who could take over as UK prime minister after Boris Johnson's resignation?

With the resignation of Boris Johnson , the process has begun to determine who will be the new Conservative leader, and therefore the new prime minister of the UK.





Mr Johnson said he would serve as caretaker prime minister until his successor is chosen.





MPs who have declared their intention to run in the leadership contest include Attorney-General Suella Braverman and Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee.



Several other possible successors have also been suggested.





The timetable to nominate Johnson's replacement will be set out next week.





Party grandees hope to conclude the two-stage contest well before the Conservative party holds its annual conference in October.





The first stage will see the 358 Conservative members of parliament whittle the nominees down to two, via successive rounds of voting in which the bottom candidate is eliminated each time.





The second stage will involve tens of thousands of grassroots party members picking the winner in a secret ballot.



Rishi Sunak

The UK's first Hindu chancellor of the exchequer, who quit on Tuesday, was until recently the bookmakers' favourite.





But his prospects were dented by questions over his private wealth and family's tax arrangements.



Caretaker Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (right) use hand sanitiser during a visit to the Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in east London on 26 June 2020. Source: AAP / Heathcliff O'Malley/The Daily Telegraph His resignation has seen him return as one of the bookies' frontrunners for the top job.





Mr Sunak, 42, has a high profile on social media, and won plaudits for shoring up the economy during the pandemic.





But his refusal initially to authorise more support over a surging cost-of-living crisis has hurt his popularity.



Tom Tugendhat

The former army officer, 49, is a prominent backbencher who chairs parliament's influential Foreign Affairs Committee.





Mr Tugendhat said late Thursday he was launching his bid to succeed Mr Johnson, the first candidate to announce their campaign since the premier announced his resignation.





In an opinion piece in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Tugendhat who heads parliament's foreign affairs committee, confirmed his intention to stand for the leadership of the Conservative party, saying he wanted to bring together a "broad coalition" for a "clean start".



Tom Tugendhat speaks at the Ulster Unionist Party conference in Belfast on 9 October 2021. Source: Getty / Brian Lawless "I have served before - in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister," he wrote.





Mr Tugendhat had indicated he would stand in any leadership contest but there is no love lost between him and Johnson loyalists.





A hawk on China, he has been critical of the government's handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Jeremy Hunt

Former foreign and health secretary Jeremy Hunt, 55, lost to Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest, when he branded himself as the "serious" alternative.



Jeremy Hunt departs from his London home on a bike, the morning after Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote on 7 June 2022. Source: AAP / Ben Cawthra Mr Hunt sent a thinly veiled campaign message for a new leadership bid last month, arguing that under Johnson "we are no longer trusted by the electorate" and "we are set to lose the next general election".





But the fluent Japanese speaker lacks Johnson's charisma. His pre-pandemic record as health secretary was recently savaged by a Johnson ally.



Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, 46, is popular among Conservative party members, liked for her outspokenness and willingness to go on the political attack.





But that has also stoked questions about her judgement, for instance when in February she encouraged Britons to fight in Ukraine.



Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (left) talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during a bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali on 7 July 2022. Source: AAP / Sigid Kurniawan Critics say her leadership posturing is too overt.





When she headed the Department for International Trade, some MPs dubbed it the "Department for Instagramming Truss" because of her prolific output on the social media site.





Away this week at a G20 meeting, she has reportedly cut her trip short to return to Westminster and make a statement later Thursday.



Sajid Javid

Mr Javid, who also quit as health secretary on Tuesday, had previously resigned as finance minister in 2020.



State school-educated Sajid Javid is the son of a bus driver who arrived in England from Pakistan in the 1960s. Source: Getty / Oli Scarff The 52-year-old is the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver who went on to become a high-flying banker.





Like Mr Sunak, he also faces questions about his personal wealth and tax affairs.



Ben Wallace

The defence secretary, 52, has narrowly topped some recent polls of Tory grassroots' preferred next leader due to his role in the Ukraine crisis.





The former army officer and Johnson ally has downplayed wanting to lead the party but is seen as a straight-talking and competent.



Ben Wallace, who served in the Scots Guard, has been a key voice in the UK's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Source: AAP / Tolga Akmen

Nadhim Zahawi

Newly appointed as finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, 55, was praised for overseeing Britain's pandemic vaccines rollout, before helming the education department.



Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi was a successful businessman and came to wider prominence as vaccines minister during the pandemic. Source: AAP / Victoria Jones Mr Zahawi is a former refugee from Iraq who came to Britain as a child speaking no English. Before entering politics, he co-founded the prominent polling company YouGov.





But his private wealth has also drawn adverse attention, including when he claimed parliamentary expenses for heating his horse stables.



Penny Mordaunt

Mordaunt, 49, is the first woman to have been UK defence secretary and is currently a junior trade minister.



Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt in Cromer, Norfolk on 16 June 2016 when Mr Johnson was campaigning on behalf of the Vote Leave EU campaign. Source: AAP / Stefan Rousseau The Royal navy reservist is seen as likely to run but considered a long shot.





A strong Brexit supporter and key figure in the 2016 "Leave" campaign, she has been tipped as a potential unity candidate who could draw support from the Conservative party's warring factions.



Dominic Raab

Deputy prime minister and justice secretary Dominic Raab, 48, led the country when Johnson was in intensive care in hospital with COVID-19 in 2020.



Boris Johnson (right) and Dominic Raab arrive for the G7 foreign ministers' meeting on 5 May 2021 in London. Source: Getty / Hannah McKay The former lawyer and karate black belt is seen as a reliable ally.





But his move to justice from the post of foreign secretary was seen as a demotion after he initially failed to cut short a holiday as the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the Taliban.



Suella Braverman

Attorney General Suella Braverman said she intends to stand in the leadership contest.



Suella Braverman campaigned to leave the EU and served as a junior minister in the Brexit department under May, but resigned in protest at the then prime minister's proposed Brexit deal, saying it did not go far enough in breaking ties with the bloc. Source: AAP / Frank Augstein The arch-Brexiteer, 42, is another long-shot candidate, popular within the party for her Euroscepticism.





She is one of 28 so-called "Spartan" Tory MPs, who refused to back ex-Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on all three occasions it was voted on in parliament.



