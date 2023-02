From Beyonce's tribute to the queer community to an Australian winner: This year's Grammy Awards wrapped

KEY POINTS Beyonce has broken the record for most career wins at the Grammy Awards, with a lifetime total of 32.

British singer Harry Styles won the prestigious album of the year award at this year's ceremony.

Australian bassist Linda May Han Oh also became a Grammy winner taking out the best jazz influential album award.

Beyonce thanked the queer community for their love and creativity as she broke the record for most career wins at music's Grammy awards on Sunday. But the pop superstar lost again in the prestigious album of the year category, this time to British singer Harry Styles.





Beyonce added four Grammys to her collection, bringing her lifetime total to 32 and surpassing the tally of late classical conductor Georg Solti. She was nominated for nine awards this year.





Despite her success through the years, the 41-year-old Break My Soul singer has never claimed the best album trophy with any of her four nominations in the category. Styles took home that honour on Sunday for Harry's House.





"I've been so inspired by every artist in this category," a surprised Styles said as he accepted the award. "On nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."



The former One Direction singer triumphed over a formidable list of album contenders that included Beyonce, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.





Beyonce took the stage as she secured the all-time Grammy record with her award for best dance/electronic album for Renaissance.





"I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night," Beyonce said. "I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God."



She also thanked her family and "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre".





Earlier, Beyonce was absent when she was named the winner of best R&B song for Cuff It. Host Trevor Noah said the singer was stuck in traffic. He later handed her the trophy at her seat in the audience.





Grammy voters spread the top awards among several artists.





Australian bassist Linda May Han Oh also became a Grammy winner taking out the best jazz influential album award, as part of the players featured on New Standards Vol 1.





The project has sought to showcase the works of female composers in jazz in a contradiction of the male-dominated sheet music scene.



From left: Linda May Han Oh Terri, Lyne Carrington, Nicholas Payton, and Kris Davis accept the award for best jazz instrumental album for New Standards Vol. 1. Source: AAP, AP / Chris Pizzello Ms Oh was born in Malaysia but moved to Perth when she was three with her family and now resides in New York.





Speaking to SBS News from Los Angeles, she said receiving the award alongside Terri Lyne Carrington, Matthew Stevens, Nicholas Payton and Kris Davis was an “incredible honour”.





“I’ve seen the whole project evolve and there has been so much hard work and dedication and blood and sweat that has been put into this project,” she said.





“[This is about] including more voices and levelling out the playing field and ultimately these are incredible musicians that are in this album and really beautiful compositions.”



She dedicated the award to Prince, saying the late artist had inspired her to make positive music. Lizzo also saluted Beyonce and recalled how she skipped out of school in fifth grade to see the Halo singer in concert.





"You clearly are the artist of our lives," Lizzo said.





Blues singer Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That, about an organ donor, won song of the year, one of her three awards on Sunday.





Winners were chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has failed to give proper recognition to Black artists. The group has taken steps in recent years to diversify its membership and overhaul voting procedures.





In other categories, Bad Bunny took home the award for best música urbana album for Un Verano Sin Ti.





"I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the cradle of reggaeton," Bad Bunny said in a mix of English and Spanish.



The ceremony featured a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop with performances by an all-star line-up of artists ranging from Public Enemy to Busta Rhymes, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott.





American jazz singer Samara Joy was named best new artist.





"Oh my gosh. I've been watching you all on TV for so long," she said. "All of you are so inspiring to me."





United States first lady Jill Biden presented a new honour for a song that tackles social issues. That accolade went to Iranian singer and songwriter Shervin Hajipour for Baraye, which Biden called a "powerful and poetic call for freedom and women’s rights".