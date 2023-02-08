From calls for unity to heated moments: How Joe Biden's State of the Union address unfolded

Key Points: US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to help unite the nation in his State of the Union address.

Mr Biden said his government will "finish the job" of rebuilding the economy and encouraging democracy.

The address was met with criticism from some Republicans, with Marjorie Taylor Greene calling him a "liar".

United States President Joe Biden has exhorted Congress to work with him to "finish the job" of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.





In his 73-minute speech on Tuesday night, Mr Biden sought to portray a nation dramatically improved from the one he took charge of two years ago : from a reeling economy to one prosperous with new jobs; from a crippled, pandemic-weary nation to one that has now reopened, and a democracy that has survived its biggest test since the Civil War.





"The story of America is a story of progress and resilience. Of always moving forward. Of never giving up. A story that is unique among all nations," Mr Biden said.



Mr Biden's State of the Union address marks his first address to the new Republican-controlled House. Source: Getty / Chip Somodevilla "We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it. That is what we are doing again."





"We're not finished yet by any stretch of the imagination," he declared.





Mr Biden sought to reassure the nation that his stewardship has delivered results both at home and abroad, as he also set out to prove his fitness for a likely re-election bid.





Rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals, the president set out to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition, declaring that two years after the Capitol attack , America's democracy was "unbowed and unbroken."





He highlighted record job creation during his tenure as the country has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic .



Mr Biden also pointed to areas of bipartisan progress in his first two years in office, including on states' vital infrastructure and high-tech manufacturing. He said: "There is no reason we can't work together in this new Congress."





"The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere," Mr Biden said.





"And that's always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America — the middle class — to unite the country."





"We've been sent here to finish the job!"



'We will not cut social security! We will not cut Medicare!'

Mr Biden, not known for his oratory, appeared relaxed and confident as he delivered his address. He casually adlibbed remarks, fed off the responses from Democratic lawmakers who frequently stood up with thunderous ovations and playfully engaged with his Republican critics.





Though he pledged bipartisanship where possible, Mr Biden also underscored the sharp tensions that exist between him and House Republicans.



He discussed GOP efforts to repeal Democrats' 2022 climate change and healthcare law and their reluctance to increase the federal debt limit, the nation's legal borrowing authority that must be raised later this year or risk default.





"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years," Biden said. "Other Republicans say if we don't cut Social Security and Medicare, they'll let America default on its debt for the first time in our history.





"I won't let that happen."





Mr Biden's comments on entitlement programs prompted an outcry from Republicans, as Marjorie Taylor Greene and others jumped to their feet, some yelling, "liar!"



US Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene heckled Mr Biden during his State of the Union address. Source: Getty / Win McNamee The president answered back: "Stand up and show them: We will not cut social security! We will not cut Medicare!"





As Republicans continued to protest his accusations, he said, "We've got unanimity."





In fiery refrains, Mr Biden said the phrase "finish the job" 13 times, challenging lawmakers to complete the work of his administration on capping insulin costs for all Americans, confronting climate change, raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations and banning assault-style weapons.



