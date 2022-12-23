World

Donald Trump accused of engaging in ‘multi-part conspiracy’ to overturn US election in final Capitol riot report

The damning final report into the US Capitol riot comes with Donald Trump again running for the presidency while also facing multiple federal investigations.

Donald Trump on a podium speaking into a microphone

The US House committee final report on the Capitol riot says Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election. Source: AP / Morry Gash

The US House committee final report on the Capitol riot says Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election.

It also says he failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.

The 814-page report released on Thursday comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents.

The witnesses - ranging from many of Mr Trump's closest aides to law enforcement officers to some of the rioters themselves - detailed the former president's actions in the weeks ahead of the insurrection and how his wide-ranging pressure campaign to overturn his defeat directly influenced those who pushed past the police and smashed through the windows and doors of the Capitol on 6 January 2021.

"The central cause of January 6th was one man, former president Donald Trump, who many others followed," the report says.

"None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Published 23 December 2022 at 2:25pm
Source: AAP

