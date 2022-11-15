From detained Australians to the '$20 billion question': What Anthony Albanese raised in Xi Jinping meeting

Highlights Anthony Albanese said the talks were an "important" step in improving Australia-China relations.

Issues that were raised included climate change, the Russia-Ukraine war, and Australians detained in China.

Malcolm Turnbull was the last Australian prime minister to have a formal meeting with China's president in 2016.

Australia held a "successful" bilateral meeting with China, Anthony Albanese said, as he became the first Australian prime minister to formally meet with President Xi Jinping in six years.





Mr Albanese said the talks were "positive and constructive", and while only the beginning, marked an "important step" in improving relations with the Asian superpower.





"We have big differences to manage, but we’re always going to be better off when we have dialogue and are able to talk constructively and respectfully but also honestly about what those differences are and we were able to do that this afternoon," said Mr Albanese on Tuesday following the meeting.





Among the issues raised in the half-hour meeting was the detention of Australian citizens Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun .





Mr Albanese said he also “put forward the differences that we have on human rights issues", including in China's Xinjiang province, where Beijing has faced allegations of human rights abuses against the region's Uyghur population .



The prime minister said he spoke "firmly but politely" and urged Mr Xi to exercise China's influence over Russia and condemn its war with Ukraine.





Mr Albanese was also asked by a reporter about the "$20 billion question" — referring to trade sanctions China slapped on a range of Australian exports , including wine, barley, beef, coal, and seafood.





But the prime minister signalled there was no breakthrough on this issue.





"It was not anticipated that a meeting such as that [would result in] immediate declaration," he said.





"I believe if people thought that would happen, that was not realistic. But it was very constructive."





In opening remarks ahead of the meeting, Mr Xi said the China-Australia relationship had run into some difficulties in the past few years.





"That was not what we were willing to see because China and Australia are both important countries in the Asia Pacific region," he said.





"We should improve, maintain and develop our relationship as it is consistent with the fundamental interests of both countries' people."



The president noted that since becoming prime minister, Mr Albanese said he would handle relations between the two countries "in a mature manner".





"I attach great importance to your opinion," Mr Xi said.





But Mr Albanese, who set no preconditions for the formal talks, considered securing the meeting a success in itself. He also anticipated further meetings would take place in future.





Earlier on Tuesday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said while the meeting was a welcome opportunity, it would not immediately fix the fractured relationship between the two countries or result in the removal of trade sanctions worth $20 billion.





"I don't think anybody pretends that some of the issues China has raised, certainly some of the issues that we have raised, will be solved overnight," he told ABC radio.





"We give ourselves a much better chance where there's engagement and dialogue, and there will be today."



