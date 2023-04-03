World

Five memorable moments from Sanna Marin's time as Finland's prime minister

From becoming the world's youngest female leader, to a partying scandal and calling out sexism, the outgoing prime minister's time in office has been historic.

Sann Marin

Sanna Marin became the world's youngest prime minister in 2019. Source: AAP / Sergei Grits/AP

Key Points
  • Sanna Marin will no longer serve as Finland's prime minister after her party's election loss.
  • She became the world's youngest female leader when she took on the role in 2019.
  • Her tenure as leader has included many memorable moments, and a fair share of both controversy and acclaim
Sanna Marin has conceded defeat in Finland's election, and will no longer serve as the country's prime minister.

After a close contest, the conservative National Coalition Party, led by Petteri Orpo, defeated Ms Marin's centre-left Social Democratic Party.

Here are five memorable moments from her time in the role.

1. The world's youngest female leader

When she rose to the leadership of the Social Democratic party – and prime minister – at 34 years old in 2019, Ms Marin became the world's youngest female leader.

She also became Finland's youngest-ever prime minister.
READ MORE

Finland set to have youngest-ever PM with women dominating its government

Ms Marin led a coalition of five parties, all of which were themselves led by women.

2. The 'partygate' scandal

In August 2022,
a video was leaked online
showing Ms Marin singing, dancing, and drinking with friends during a party at a private residence.

The video sparked criticism, with some branding her unprofessional and claiming the behaviour was inappropriate for a prime minister.

Ms Marin agreed to take a drug test – which returned a negative result – and said she had never taken narcotics.
She said she did nothing but “dance, sing, hug my friends and drink alcohol”.

“I hope that in the year 2022 it’s accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties,” she said.

The scandal and criticism sparked a wave of support online, with women around the world posting videos of themselves dancing alongside the hashtag #solidaritywithsanna.

3. Shutting down gendered questions with Jacinda Ardern

In November, Ms Marin met with New Zealand's then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and during a press conference a journalist asked Ms Ardern whether the two world leaders were meeting because they were "similar in age".

"My first question is I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked [former US President] Barack Obama and [former New Zealand Prime Minister] John Key if they met because they were of a similar age," Ms Ardern quizzed the reporter.

"Because two women meet it's not simply because of their gender," she said.
READ MORE

Jacinda Ardern asked if meeting Finland's PM because they are 'similar in age', shuts that question down

"The focus of our conversation is what more we could do together in support of other women, in other countries who are facing dire circumstances," Ms Ardern said.

She vowed to further the countries' relationship regardless of gender.

Ms Marin had a similar answer to the suggestion the two women had been brought together by a shared age.

"We are meeting because we are prime ministers," Ms Marin said.

4. COVID-19 pandemic: praise and criticism

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Ms Marin was praised for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Finland maintaining relatively low rates of the virus.

In November 2021, she was criticised for visiting a nightclub until the early hours of the morning, after being exposed to COVID-19 via her foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto.
inish Prime Minister Sanna Mirella Marin talks to media as she arrives for an extraordinary EU Summit on 24 May, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.
Sanna Marin will no longer serve as Finland's prime minister. Source: Getty / Getty Images Europe
Following the criticism, Ms Marin said she had been told by an official the coronavirus guidelines did not require her to isolate, despite having been in contact with an infected person.

"I should have used better judgement and double-checked the guidance given to me. I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that," she wrote in a statement.

5. NATO membership and Ukraine support

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ms Marin has been vocal in her support for Ukraine.
READ MORE

Vladimir Putin says Finland's plan to join NATO would be a 'mistake'

She has also had a prominent role in successfully advocating for Finland, which has a long history of military neutrality, to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

The formal application process is now in its final stages, with the country set to formally join the alliance in the coming days.
Share
4 min read
Published 3 April 2023 11:34am
Updated 3 April 2023 11:48am
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A man speaks to the media at a press conference as another man beside him looks on

‘Taxpayer-funded inheritance scheme’: How super tax breaks cost Australia $45 billion a year

Australia

Chris Minns speaking

What will the NSW phone ban mean for high school students?

Politics

A courtroom sketch of Malka Leifer.

Malka Leifer's guilty school abuse verdict is 'bittersweet' for sisters

Australia

CCTV footage showing people in a shop. Two woman have had yoghurt thrown at them

Why two women in Iran were arrested after having yoghurt thrown at them

Middle East

A man with in military uniform

Top Russian military blogger who backed Ukraine war campaign dies in bomb blast

World

A man and a woman hold a certificate

How an Australian mother and son rescued dozens of children from this war-ravaged nation

Asia

Ryuichi Sakamoto and David Bowie in a scene from the movie Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence.

'Timeless artist': Tributes are pouring in for The Last Emperor composer Ryuichi Sakamoto

World

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

'Not about you': Daniel Andrews says excluding journalists from China trip was right decision

Politics