From the Cold War's end to a Grammy win with Bill Clinton: Who was Mikhail Gorbachev?

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91 but the hallmarks of his legacy remain.





While most well known for being the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mr Gorbachev had a colourful career that has extended beyond politics.





From premiering in that Pizza Hut advertisement to winning a Grammy Award with former US President Bill Clinton, here are some Gorbachev moments that will continue to live on.



Perestroika, glasnost and Gorbymania: what are they?

In early 1985, Mikhail Gorbachev said in a speech: "It's obvious, comrades, that we all need to change. All of us."





With this in mind, the former leader promoted the political terms 'glasnost' (openness) and 'perestroika' (reform or restructuring).





'Glasnost' means making information public as a topic for discussion. At first, it referred to allowing ordinary Soviet citizens to criticise state and Communist party organisations. Later, the word came to signal an official end to censorship and transparency in civil and political discourse.



Former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev has died, age 91. Source: AAP / MCT / Sipa USA Perestroika was a term used to champion political and economic policy reform. It included bolstering capital investment and making it easier for people to buy imported consumer goods.





His leadership in easing US-Soviet tensions and ending the Cold War without casualties earnt 'Gorby' popularity in the West, with wild enthusiasm for the leader dubbed 'Gorbymania.'





In 1990, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his contributions to the end of the War, which subsequently resulted in the dissolution of the Soviet Union at the end of 1991.



What did Gorbachev think of today's Russia? And what does it think of him?

While many Western nations have long praised Mr Gorbachev's contributions to promoting democracy in the Soviet Union, that's not quite the rhetoric in Russia today.





Some Russians praise perestroika, while others blame him for the social unrest that followed the Soviet Union's collapse.



For Russian President Vladimir Putin and others, the breakup of the Soviet Union was a tragedy, bringing with it a decade of mass poverty and a weakening of Russia's stature on the global stage.





Many still look back fondly on the Soviet period, and Mr Putin often leans on its achievements to buttress Russia's claim to greatness and his own prestige.





Two days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Mr Gorbachev, through the Gorbechev Foundation, issued a statement calling for peace.





"We affirm the need for an early cessation of hostilities and immediate start of peace negotiations. There is nothing more precious in the world than human lives," he said in a statement.





Mr Putin's spokesperson said the Russian president sent "his deepest condolences" to Mr Gorbachev and "will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends".



Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in 2004. Source: AAP / AP / Carsten Rehder

Bringing Pizza Hut to Moscow

It's not every day Soviet leaders settle into a pizza joint in an internationally viewed commercial for an American franchise food chain.





Enter Mr Gorbachev and his granddaughter into a Pizza Hut.





In the 1997 advertisement, diners debate the legacy of Mr Gorbachev's reforms, but eventually rise to toast the ex-leader, whose reforms had allowed Pizza Hut to open in Russia.



The former leader said he agreed to the advertisement to fund his political research institution.





While the ad was enjoyed around the world, it wasn't featured in Russia with politicians and the general public still frosty at his role in dismantling the Soviet Union and the economy.





In a turn of events, Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year led to Pizza Hut shutting down operations across the country.



A high-end model moment

The former Soviet leader didn't just promote fast food.





In a slightly more luxe modelling gig, Mr Gorbachev was part of a 2007 ad campaign by French designer label Louis Vuitton.



Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev was featured in a Louis Vuitton ad in 2007. Credit: Annie Leibovitz In the ad, a brooding Mr Gorbachev sat in the backseat of a car with a Louis Vuitton bag, looking out at the Berlin Wall.





The bag is open to reveal a book with a title translated to read: "Litvinenko’s murder: They wanted to give up the suspect for $7,000". It refers to former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, who mysteriously died of poisoning in England. On his deathbed, Mr Litvinenko accused Mr Putin of orchestrating his murder.





In a statement at the time, Louis Vuitton denied any political inferences to the book's title.





Underneath the ad, read the slogan: "A journey brings us face to face with ourselves".



How and why did Gorbachev win a Grammy?

Former US President Bill Clinton, Mikhail Gorbachev (pictured) and Sophia Loren won the Grammy in 2004 for a recording of the Russian folk tale Peter and The Wolf. Source: Getty / Brendan Smialowski Did you know that in 2004 the Grammy Awards had a category for children's spoken word albums?





He, alongside former US President Bill Clinton and Italian actress Sophia Loren, narrated the original 1936 classic children's musical Peter and the Wolf by Russian composer Sergey Prokofiev.





Mr Gorbachev donated the proceeds for his contribution to Green Cross International, the not-for-profit environmental organisation he founded in 1993.



