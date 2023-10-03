Australia

Government promises to weed out 'bottom feeders' in VET provider crackdown

Vocational education and training providers who exploit international students could soon face suspension, expulsion or criminal prosecution, under a newly announced federal crackdown on unethical and illegal behaviour.

Anthony Albanese speaks to students in cooking uniforms at a commercial cooking course at an Australian vocational training institute

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese encouraged aspiring students to take up one of the 180,000 fee-free TAFE courses on offer in 2023. Now, his government is promising a crackdown on dodgy vocational education providers. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • A confidential tip-off line will allow current and former students, staff and employers of international students to report fraud.
  • Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor will announce the measures on Tuesday.
  • The announcement is in response to recommendations made by reviews of the migration system and exploitation of Australia's visa system.
"Dodgy" training providers who exploit international students could soon face suspension, expulsion or criminal prosecution.

The nation's vocational education and training (VET) regulator will get a $37.8 million boost under a federal government crackdown on unethical and illegal behaviour.

An integrity unit to be established within the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) will be equipped with the latest technology and data-matching capability to find and stop providers doing the wrong thing.

The unit will work with law enforcement agencies to conduct "intense" compliance checks on high-risk providers in a bid to improve protections for all students.
READ MORE

'Tighten the screws': A crackdown on student visas is looming

Skills and training minister to announce new tip-off line and other measures

The confidential VET tip-off line will allow current and former students, staff, homestay hosts and employers of international students to report fraud.

People will be able to anonymously report misconduct by training organisations by phone or through the regulator's website.
READ MORE

Skills passport system on the cards to connect Australian workers and employers

Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor will announce the measures at an address to the National Press Club on Tuesday.

"Not only do we need to lift the standards on behaviour, we need to lift the focus on quality to ensure students are getting the skills they and the economy need," he will say.

Though ASQA already has powers to deal with some matters, the government will ensure the regulator can suspend, expel or deregister a provider, O'Connor told ABC Radio National.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australian Skills Minister Brendan O’Connor, both wearing standard politician formal attire, stand in front of a row of TAFE students.
The vocational training measures announced today are “aimed at stopping domestic and international students and graduates from being exploited by unscrupulous operators," says Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor (left). Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
"It will also send a message to others contemplating acting in the same way," he said.

"We can't be distracted by this conduct and we can't allow students to be exploited in the way they have been historically."

“We are working to weed out the minority of non-genuine VET providers, the bottom feeders, who seek to exploit people and traduce the integrity and reputation of the entire sector in the process," O'Connor said in a press release issued this morning.

Ministers pledge to restore integrity, crack down on 'shonks'

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the government's move sought to restore integrity to the nation's international education and migration systems.

"Dodgy training providers have no place in VET, international education and our migration system," she said.

Education Minister Jason Clare said the "shonks" seeking to exploit international students had returned.

The measures announced today were an "important next step in strengthening the integrity of our tertiary education sector," he said.
READ MORE

Foreign students will soon need to save more money for this reason

The announcement is in response to recommendations made by reviews of the migration system and exploitation of Australia's visa system.

Australia's skills ministers will meet next month, where they will consider further changes to strengthen Registered Training Organisation legislation.
Share
3 min read
Published 3 October 2023 11:13am
Source: AAP, SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A man standing at a podium speaking in front of microphones.

Ambition, controversy, and that North Face jacket: Daniel Andrews' legacy

Politics

A split image. On the left is people seated on the sand at a beach. On the right is a firefighter standing in front of a parked vehicle as a bushfire rages behind him.

Double whammy: What El Niño and a positive IOD will mean for spring and summer in Australia

Environment

A person holding an Australian passport.

Inside passport-free travel, and the push for Australians to get it

Life

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese embrace

Australia concerned as India rejects Canada's allegations on Sikh activist's murder

Politics

A middle aged man using laptop with a woman looking over shoulder and documents spread on the table.

$50,000 and $70,000: Why these figures are so important to your retirement

Life

Ange Lati in a black T-shirt standing in a room of a house.

Ange is just 19 and struggling to live with an 'older person's' illness

Australia

Stacey Chater and her son Brayden together by a pool.

Brayden died suddenly at 23. His mum had no idea a vaccine could have saved his life

Australia

A woman touching her throat in pain

Human metapneumovirus is surging in Australia. What is it and should we be concerned?

Health