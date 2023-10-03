Government promises to weed out 'bottom feeders' in VET provider crackdown

Key Points A confidential tip-off line will allow current and former students, staff and employers of international students to report fraud.

Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor will announce the measures on Tuesday.

The announcement is in response to recommendations made by reviews of the migration system and exploitation of Australia's visa system.

"Dodgy" training providers who exploit international students could soon face suspension, expulsion or criminal prosecution.





The nation's vocational education and training (VET) regulator will get a $37.8 million boost under a federal government crackdown on unethical and illegal behaviour.





An integrity unit to be established within the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) will be equipped with the latest technology and data-matching capability to find and stop providers doing the wrong thing.





The unit will work with law enforcement agencies to conduct "intense" compliance checks on high-risk providers in a bid to improve protections for all students.



Skills and training minister to announce new tip-off line and other measures

The confidential VET tip-off line will allow current and former students, staff, homestay hosts and employers of international students to report fraud.





People will be able to anonymously report misconduct by training organisations by phone or through the regulator's website.



READ MORE Skills passport system on the cards to connect Australian workers and employers

Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor will announce the measures at an address to the National Press Club on Tuesday.





"Not only do we need to lift the standards on behaviour, we need to lift the focus on quality to ensure students are getting the skills they and the economy need," he will say.





Though ASQA already has powers to deal with some matters, the government will ensure the regulator can suspend, expel or deregister a provider, O'Connor told ABC Radio National.



The vocational training measures announced today are “aimed at stopping domestic and international students and graduates from being exploited by unscrupulous operators," says Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor (left). Source: AAP / Lukas Coch "It will also send a message to others contemplating acting in the same way," he said.





"We can't be distracted by this conduct and we can't allow students to be exploited in the way they have been historically."





“We are working to weed out the minority of non-genuine VET providers, the bottom feeders, who seek to exploit people and traduce the integrity and reputation of the entire sector in the process," O'Connor said in a press release issued this morning.



Ministers pledge to restore integrity, crack down on 'shonks'

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the government's move sought to restore integrity to the nation's international education and migration systems.





"Dodgy training providers have no place in VET, international education and our migration system," she said.





Education Minister Jason Clare said the "shonks" seeking to exploit international students had returned.





The measures announced today were an "important next step in strengthening the integrity of our tertiary education sector," he said.



READ MORE Foreign students will soon need to save more money for this reason

The announcement is in response to recommendations made by reviews of the migration system and exploitation of Australia's visa system.



