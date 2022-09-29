Greens accused of double standards after senator's criticism of Pauline Hanson's 'p--- off back to Pakistan' tweet

A Greens senator who was told to "p--- off back to Pakistan" by Pauline Hanson has defended her own party against claims it did not act on a complaint from an Aboriginal elder.





Allegations emerged this week that Greens leader Adam Bandt ignored a complaint about "vicious" and "abusive" behaviour involving Senator Lidia Thorpe, raising questions about double standards for party colleague Mehreen Faruqi, who is taking action over Pauline Hanson's "anti-migrant, divisive tweet" .





Senator Faruqi this week sought to censure Senator Hanson over the tweet that she should "p--- off back to Pakistan" but this was not supported.





Advertisement

The Senate instead voted that they should engage in debates and commentary respectfully, and refrain from inflammatory and divisive comments, both inside and outside the chamber at all times.



Green senator Mehreen Faruqi. Source: SBS News / SBS News Senator Faruqi has lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission over the tweet, saying that "racism must be held to account".





She told The Project on Wednesday she was surprised her censure motion had not been supported, especially after the completion of the Jenkins review, which examined bullying and sexual harassment in parliament , in the wake of allegations from former staffer Brittany Higgins.





However, host Waleed Aly pulled up Senator Faruqi on her comments, pointing to claims the Greens had ignored a complaint about Lidia Thorpe.



READ MORE Pauline Hanson in fiery exchange with Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi over Queen comment

"If you want to stand for the Jenkins review, and the standards of it, don't you have to apply that to your own side?" Mr Aly asked.





Senator Faruqi defended the Greens' response saying the party had done a wholesale review of its complaint process after the Jenkins review to make it "much stronger and more rigorous".





"We will have more things to say, but, as you know, there is a confidential staff matter involved in this, and it's not really appropriate for me to comment on that publicly," Senator Faruqi said.



Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins delivered a review that found a toxic parliamentary culture where one in three parliamentary staffers interviewed had been sexually harassed. Source: AAP

Greens senator accused of 'vicious' behaviour

Mr Bandt was criticised this week for not responding to a complaint from Aunty Geraldine Atkinson, who reportedly wrote to him in June last year to complain about "vicious" and "abusive" behaviour she had experienced from Senator Lidia Thorpe.





According to The Age, Ms Atkinson, a co-chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, said she never received a reply from Mr Bandt despite the seriousness of the allegations.





A spokesperson for Mr Bandt released a statement acknowledging the Greens leader should have replied to Ms Atkinson but did take the actions she asked for. He has affirmed he has “full confidence” in Senator Thorpe.



Greens leader Adam Bandt says he should have replied to a complaint but stands by his senator. Source: AAP “Adam Bandt MP has written to Geraldine Atkinson, co-chair of the First People’s Assembly of Victoria, acknowledging that he should have replied to the correspondence from June of last year,” the spokeswoman said.





“In the letter, Mr Bandt confirms that after receiving her letter, he took the two actions that she had requested of him at the time.



READ MORE Taskforce set up to implement findings of report into parliamentary culture

"While it would be inappropriate to comment on any individual staff matter, any staff who raise concerns or complaints are supported to address those complaints, including in this matter.



