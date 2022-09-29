Greens accused of double standards after senator's criticism of Pauline Hanson's 'p--- off back to Pakistan' tweet

A Greens senator who was told to "p--- off back to Pakistan" by Pauline Hanson has defended her own party against claims it did not act on a complaint from an Aboriginal elder.
Allegations emerged this week that Greens leader Adam Bandt ignored a complaint about "vicious" and "abusive" behaviour involving Senator Lidia Thorpe, raising questions about double standards for party colleague Mehreen Faruqi, who is taking action over .
Senator Faruqi this week sought to censure Senator Hanson over the tweet that she should "p--- off back to Pakistan" but this was not supported.
The Senate instead voted that they should engage in debates and commentary respectfully, and refrain from inflammatory and divisive comments, both inside and outside the chamber at all times.
Senator Faruqi has lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission over the tweet, saying that "racism must be held to account".
Green senator Mehreen Faruqi. Source: SBS News / SBS News
She told The Project on Wednesday she was surprised her censure motion had not been supported, especially after the completion of the , in the wake of allegations from former staffer Brittany Higgins.
However, host Waleed Aly pulled up Senator Faruqi on her comments, pointing to claims the Greens had ignored a complaint about Lidia Thorpe.
"If you want to stand for the Jenkins review, and the standards of it, don't you have to apply that to your own side?" Mr Aly asked.
Senator Faruqi defended the Greens' response saying the party had done a wholesale review of its complaint process after the Jenkins review to make it "much stronger and more rigorous".
"We will have more things to say, but, as you know, there is a confidential staff matter involved in this, and it's not really appropriate for me to comment on that publicly," Senator Faruqi said.
Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins delivered a review that found a toxic parliamentary culture where one in three parliamentary staffers interviewed had been sexually harassed. Source: AAP
Greens senator accused of 'vicious' behaviour
Mr Bandt was criticised this week for not responding to a complaint from Aunty Geraldine Atkinson, who reportedly wrote to him in June last year to complain about "vicious" and "abusive" behaviour she had experienced from Senator Lidia Thorpe.
According to The Age, Ms Atkinson, a co-chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, said she never received a reply from Mr Bandt despite the seriousness of the allegations.
A spokesperson for Mr Bandt released a statement acknowledging the Greens leader should have replied to Ms Atkinson but did take the actions she asked for. He has affirmed he has “full confidence” in Senator Thorpe.
“Adam Bandt MP has written to Geraldine Atkinson, co-chair of the First People’s Assembly of Victoria, acknowledging that he should have replied to the correspondence from June of last year,” the spokeswoman said.
Greens leader Adam Bandt says he should have replied to a complaint but stands by his senator. Source: AAP
“In the letter, Mr Bandt confirms that after receiving her letter, he took the two actions that she had requested of him at the time.
"While it would be inappropriate to comment on any individual staff matter, any staff who raise concerns or complaints are supported to address those complaints, including in this matter.
"Since this meeting that occurred (a year ago), Lidia Thorpe has made several statements, including where the Senator outlined the challenges of parliamentary work, and detailed her commitment to work her best for the Australian people, Greens members, and her fellow members of parliament."