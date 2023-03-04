'He has the flag': Harry Styles fans celebrate as he waves the Aboriginal flag in Sydney

Key Points Musician Harry Styles is performing at Sydney Olympic Park as part of his world tour.

Fans celebrated when he performed while holding an Aboriginal flag on Friday night.

The English singer has also included a Welcome to Country at his Australian shows.

Fans of Harry Styles are celebrating after the English singer waved an Aboriginal flag during his concert in Sydney on Friday night.





Clips shared on social media show Styles being given the flag by a member of the audience, and waving it in the air as he performs.





The concert was reportedly attended by over 80,000 fans, with many posting videos and photographs of the moment on social media.





"This part of tonight was so emotional! Harry went past an Indigenous girl with an Aboriginal flag and came back and asked to wave it around stage," one attendee wrote alongside a TikTok video.





"And gave it back to her! It was so emotional as an Indigenous fan."



Musicians waving flags or donning items of clothing celebrating the country they're performing in is not uncommon, but historically have often featured the Australian flag rather than the Aboriginal flag.





During other performances, Styles has also waved a rainbow pride flag and an Australian flag.



Journalist Laura Murphy-Oates shared a photo of Styles waving the Aboriginal flag on Twitter.





"Very important breaking news," she wrote.





"Harry Styles has the Aboriginal flag. I repeat, he has the flag."





Styles has also included a Welcome to Country at his Australian shows.



READ MORE Ed Sheeran shows support for Indigenous Australians at Sydney concert

Styles is not the only international performer to recognise the Aboriginal flag and First Nations Australians this week.





On Thursday, fellow English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wore a t-shirt made by First Nations brand Clothing the Gap, featuring the words "Always was, always will be".



