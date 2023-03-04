Australia

'He has the flag': Harry Styles fans celebrate as he waves the Aboriginal flag in Sydney

The singer was given the flag by a member of the audience during his Love on Tour show in Sydney on Friday night.

Harry Styles performing on stage with Aboriginal flag

On the first night of his Sydney shows, Harry Styles held a fan's Aboriginal flag during his performance. Source: Twitter / Laura Murphy-Oates / finelinesammy

Key Points
  • Musician Harry Styles is performing at Sydney Olympic Park as part of his world tour.
  • Fans celebrated when he performed while holding an Aboriginal flag on Friday night.
  • The English singer has also included a Welcome to Country at his Australian shows.
Fans of Harry Styles are celebrating after the English singer waved an Aboriginal flag during his concert in Sydney on Friday night.

Clips shared on social media show Styles being given the flag by a member of the audience, and waving it in the air as he performs.

The concert was reportedly attended by over 80,000 fans, with many posting videos and photographs of the moment on social media.

"This part of tonight was so emotional! Harry went past an Indigenous girl with an Aboriginal flag and came back and asked to wave it around stage,"
one attendee wrote alongside a TikTok video.


"And gave it back to her! It was so emotional as an Indigenous fan."
READ MORE

Rickeeta's father didn't know of Harry Styles. Now he's a certified fan after the duo welcomed him to Country

Musicians waving flags or donning items of clothing celebrating the country they're performing in is not uncommon, but historically have often featured the Australian flag rather than the Aboriginal flag.

During other performances, Styles has also waved a rainbow pride flag and an Australian flag.
Journalist Laura Murphy-Oates shared a photo of Styles
waving the Aboriginal flag on Twitter.


"Very important breaking news," she wrote.

"Harry Styles has the Aboriginal flag. I repeat, he has the flag."

Styles has also included a Welcome to Country at his Australian shows.
READ MORE

Ed Sheeran shows support for Indigenous Australians at Sydney concert

Styles is not the only international performer to recognise the Aboriginal flag and First Nations Australians this week.

On Thursday, fellow English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wore a t-shirt made by
First Nations brand Clothing the Gap,
featuring the words "Always was, always will be".

Sheeran has also worn t-shirts featuring the Aboriginal flag during visits to Australia in 2015 and 2018, and included a Welcome to Country
during his Australian tour in 2018.
Share
2 min read
Published 4 March 2023 at 12:04pm
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Brazilian artist Kdu dos Anjos.

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

World

Man stands in front of tree.

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Immigration

Close-up of

'Shocking evidence': A former Australian prime minister is part of a plan to jail Vladimir Putin

World

A medicine box and an injectable pen

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life

Hands wearing gloves holding on to a needle inserted into a vial

Australians are now eligible for another COVID booster but this is why it might be better to wait

Australia

A man playing guitar and singing on stage.

‘Difficult to accept’: Bluesfest removes Sticky Fingers from lineup following boycotts

Australia

People in front of Parliament House in Canberra.

Thousands of refugees on temporary visas will be allowed to stay after Labor fulfils key election promise

Immigration

A woman stands in front of a wooden fence with a purple and yellow flag over her shoulder

The 'I' in LGBTIQ+: What it's like to be intersex in Australia

Life