Rickeeta's father didn't know of Harry Styles. Now he's a certified fan after the duo welcomed him to Country

When Richard Walley hung up the phone, he immediately rang his daughter Rickeeta, and asked her one very important question.





"Who is Harry Styles?" he asked.





"I knew a couple of friends of mine with the surname Styles, but they were footballers," he told NITV.



READ MORE This Mardi Gras Rainbow Serpent has been ten years in the making

Styles' management got in touch with Richard in the hope he and Rickeeta could perform a Welcome to Country at his Perth show.





It's safe to say Richard is now fan.





"He's a very talented performer, but more importantly, a very respectful person," he said.



Meeting the man himself

The pair welcomed the crowds and performers to Nyoongar Boodja at HBF Park in Perth.





Shortly after, they met Styles, and were both blown away by his humble nature.



READ MORE Zendaya makes history at the Emmy Awards

"It was a short meeting. But you could tell in that short time that he is just a person with a lot of respect. He's really humble and took his time to say a personal thanks," said Rickeeta.





"It's so awesome that he has that respect to do that protocol, and at each place he is going too."





In the exchange, Rickeeta gave Styles a ceremonial headband she made.



Rickeeta and Richard Walley on stage performing the Welcome to Country. Source: Supplied / Rickeeta Walley

Rickeeta's debut

The Welcome was a last-minute change of plans for Rickeeta, who had originally pencilled in her weekly social basketball game.





But, when Harry calls, you can't say no.



Dad called me and asked who he was, I said he's a very, very, very, very, I think I probably said very like five times, famous singer and actor. Then he said 'would you like to do the Welcome'

It was Rickeeta's first Welcome to a crowd that large.





"I felt nervous performing but it wasn't bad. Nervous good, it was a feel-good moment, lots of good energy."





Richard and Rickeeta have a family business, Aboriginal Productions, where they share their Nyoongar culture.



READ MORE First Nations activist and model stuns Met Gala crowd once again

The pair have connections to Whadjuk, Yuat, Ballardong, Binjareb, Wardan and Yamatji Country, with Rickeeta also having connections to Kaneang, Wilmen and Minang Nyoongar Country.





For Richard, it was a very proud moment as he played the didgeridoo in front of a respectful crowd, as his daughter sang.





"The song . . . it's about water travelling to the swamps in the river, and how it travels back to the ocean," he said.





"We called on our ancestors to watch over us, the spirit to keep us safe."





For Richard, Styles is added to an already stellar lineup of artists he's Welcomed to his Country, including K.I.S.S, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Joe Cocker.



Richard Walley with Middar Dancers and K.I.S.S. Credit: Daniel Wilkins Chuffed with the night, Rickeeta posted a photo on Instagram - waking up to it going viral.





"I woke up to hundreds of message requests from people. A lot of really beautiful messages, some from around the world and in different languages, Portuguese, German, etc," she said.





"I had to use Google Translate!"



Rickeeta Walley and Richard Walley performed the Welcome to Country at HBF Park on February 20. Source: Supplied / Rickeeta Walley

'We pay tribute to them'

The experience, for both father and daughter, was one to remember.





"The inclusion of Welcome to Country from not only our local or national but international artists . . . it [shows] such a respect for protocol, and for an old ancient protocol," said Rickeeta.





"It's carrying on our ancient culture, we are living culture, and to have it become more and more prominent is . . . a really beautiful thing."



For Richard, the experience serves as a beautiful reminder of why he does what he does.





"We have to give a lot of praise to our ancestors who were here before contact, they set up a beautiful community and lifestyle," he said.





"They were very violently mistreated but maintained who they were. Our activists too, who stood up, they're the people who set up our foundations so we can have what we have today.





"We pay tribute to them in all we do."

