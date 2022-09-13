Zendaya makes history at the Emmy Awards

Zendaya has become the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series twice, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.





The 26-year-old won the award for her role in the hit series Euphoria where she plays Rue — a heavily depressed teenager struggling with drug addiction.





Wearing a stunning black Valentino black gown, the 26-year-old thanked her family, friends and those involved in the production of the hit series.



She dedicated the award to those who related to her character.





"My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me," she said.





“Anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her."



Zendaya accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for ‘Euphoria’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12 Source: WireImage She first won the award in 2020, making history as the youngest woman to win in the category.





This year, she became the youngest person of colour to be nominated twice in the category.





She was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series for her work as an executive producer on Euphoria, and for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the two songs she created for the show.





The actress began her career on Disney Channel, but now has blockbusters like The Greatest Showman, Dune, Euphoria and multiple Spiderman movies under her belt.



Zendaya, from left, Colman Domingo, and Lizzo at the Emmys. Source: AP

'This one's for the big girls'

Rapper and business owner, Lizzo won her first Emmy, claiming the Outstanding Competition Program award for her Amazon series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.





The series, which sees women compete to make it as backup dancers for the star, focuses on body positivity and self-love. It attempts to oppose fatphobia in the reality television genre.



In a powerful moment, the grammy award winner, who wore a ruffled Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown, called out fatphobia and racism in the industry.





“The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people on stage with me. These stories that they shared, they’re not that unique, they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories," she said accepting her Emmy.





“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me.





"If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, It’d be ‘you’re gonna see that person, but b***h, it’s gonna have to be you."





She continued to thank those involved in the series and her family, before shouting "this one's for the big girls".



Lizzo accepts the Emmy for outstanding competition program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Source: AP