Miss Universe Australia rocked the runway in this beautiful cape. Here's the meaning behind it

Jaws hit the floor when Miss Universe Australia strutted down the runway in New Orleans over the weekend in a stunning watercolour cape.





The fashion statement was designed by esteemed Kariyarra, Ngarluma, Nyul Nyul and Yawuru artist and designer Bobbi Lockyer.





The single mum designed the cape specifically for Monique Riley Schroeder, an actress, women's boxing coach and Australia's 2022 Miss Universe contender.





Even though they're from different worlds, the pair have forged a friendship and used their platforms to pay a powerful homage to female strength.



READ MORE How Otis Carey's latest design collaboration is uplifting his community

Miss Australia, Monique Riley walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Centre. Credit: Josh Brasted/Getty Images

A dedication to powerful women

Planning for the show-stopping moment began months ago.





Ms Schroeder made the first move, sliding into Ms Lockyer's messages on Instagram.





They then linked up over zoom and got to know each other, discussing ideas for the showstopping cloak.





It was in this conversation that the pair found common ground: their love and admiration for the strength of women.





"I really admire Monique and her strength," Ms Lockyer told NITV.





"I knew I wanted a theme of strength in my artwork. Then she shared with me her passion for boxing and self-defence and her passion for women's empowerment.





"She really gave me creative control, [and] told me that I could do whatever I wanted in whatever colours."



Pilbara woman, Bobbi Lockyer, created the eye-catching cape worn by Miss Universe Australia in New Orleans. Source: Supplied The deep blue and lilac cape was adorned with a design titled 'Ngunggumarnda' which means 'strong' in Ngarluma language.





Ms Lockyer melted wax in her slow cooker, which she then painted onto fabric.





From there she used inks for colour, salt for texture and white fabric paint to accentuate the pattern which features the Australian night sky and kangaroo tracks.





The kangaroo was a very important element for Ms Lockyer.





"The kangaroo represents strength but also power. I knew I had to put it in there," she said.





"It relates to boxing, and it is so iconic for Australia."



READ MORE First Nations activist and model stuns Met Gala crowd once again

Miss Australia, Monique Riley walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition in New Orleans wearing the cape created by Ngarluma, Kariyarra, Nyulnyul and Yawuru artist Bobbi Lockyer. Credit: Josh Brasted/Getty Images Ms Lockyer's work has been worn on runways across the world, including New York Fashion Week, but this moment was extra special for the young artist.





"It was just really exciting for me to see that out there, and to be able to share that message - it's both Monique's and my message," she said.





"It's our message you know, about women and that inner strength we all have.





Ms Schroeder impressed at the New Orleans competition, being picked as a semi-finalist, but was pipped at the post by Miss United States.

