Meet the Koori boy taking the physie world by storm

When Djaran Doak found out he would be going through to physical culture national competition, the young boy was in shock.





"I was just making sure that it really was my number, the number they called," he told NITV News.





"I was very teary and very excited."



The 10-year-old only started competing in physie, as it's known around the country, this year and is the first boy in the history of the sport to compete.





"It's like a dream come true," DJ said.





"I'm surprised that I am the first boy."



DJ performing at his first competition in July. Source: Supplied

As soon as he could walk

DJ's mum Rachel Babb teaches at Bjelke Petersen School of Physical Culture (BJP).





At only three years old, DJ would practice in the back of her classes.





Unfortunately for DJ, BJP didn't accept male registrations, so he signed up to learn physie at Attitude Dance in Coffs Harbour - a school four hours away from his home.





"They sent him some videos at the start of the year when they got the syllabus so he could learn bit by bit what the class was learning each week," said Ms Babb.





"And then the company releases a DVD each year with the syllabus on it so that members can practice at home. We got that around April, and we got into full swing.





"He was practicing in his room every day."



DJ with one of his physie friends who have grown up doing the sport and school together. They are both competing at nationals. DJ said it's his mum's influence that gives him the courage to show up and work hard at the sport he loves.





The youngster competed in two inter-club competitions in July and August but didn't win.





"He danced his heart out, but didn't place in either of them," said Ms Babb.





"That pushed him that little bit harder, to want to work hard and show them that boys can do it too.





"He practices every day of the week, and does take some direction from me. There were a few moments where he got cranky with me but I think mums sometimes do that!"



Now, DJ is preparing to face off against 45 others in the national competition at Sydney's ICC in early December.





"I have to remember to point my toes, lift my chin and smile!" he said.





Win or not, he'll be back competing again next year - hoping to get back to the nationals.





But most of all, DJ hopes that he can inspire others, particularly other boys, to embrace the sport.





"The best part is all the friends you can make on the way and just the songs that you get to express yourself with," he said.





"I'd tell them to just try it out, see if you like it - and at your first dance club just try your best!”

