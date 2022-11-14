Emotional tribute to Uncle Archie Roach on Australia's Got Talent

There wasn't a dry eye left in the house after 16-year-old Breanna Lee Wilson's semi-final performance on Australia's Got Talent.





The Wemba Wemba teen paid tribute to the late Uncle Archie Roach, taking to the stage with a cover of Took the Children Away.





“This song means everything to me and my community,” she said.





“It highlights the Stolen Generation and what my Elders went through.





“Singing songs that are part of my culture, it’s empowering and makes me feel really proud.”





Took the Children Away is one of Uncle Archie most well-known songs, featuring on his 1991 debut album Charcoal Lane.





The Gunditjmara and Bundjalung songman passed away in July and will be honoured with a state funeral at Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl on December 15.





Breanna’s foster father, who has cared for her since she was 5-weeks old, cried watching his daughter sing from the front row.



“As a Dad, seeing Breanna on stage shining as she does, it’s very emotional for me. I’m just so proud of her,” he said.





“She’s always wanted to be a role model and show Indigenous people that they can push through hardships.”



Despite a powerful performance, the Wemba Wemba teenager didn't make it to the grand finals. Credit: Seven Network/Australia's Got Talent

'I am proud of my culture'

All four judges applauded Breanna after her performance, telling her it was a testament to her talent.





“I think that’s a fantastic song, it’s one of those things we can learn a lot in two minutes of a song,” said judge David Walliams.





“You brought that emotion, passion, and story to the stage tonight. It’s a very important story that keeps needing to be told, especially by young people.





“I think you’ve done something really really really special tonight, you should be super proud of yourself.”





Despite not making it through to the grand finals, Breanna left on a high.





“It felt great, I want to show people that I am proud of my culture and I want to show people that I am stronger and I’ve come back stronger,” she said.



Breanna booked her ticket to the semi-finals after judge Walliams earlier awarded her the Golden Buzzer.





Despite having a nervous debut that saw her take a moment to recoup, the youngster blitz a rendition of Cindy Lauper's classic, True Colours in Wemba Wemba language.





“Seeing all those people was really nerve-racking, the nerves were really getting to me, I froze on stage in the middle of the song and couldn’t sing,” she said.





“Kate and Ricki came up to me and told me that I can do and have faith in myself. It felt really good and I felt like I had to power through the song and finish.”



Breanna won the golden buzzer, which sends an act straight to the semi-finals. Credit: Channel 7/Australia's Got Talent