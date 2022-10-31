Uncle Archie Roach to be honoured with state funeral in Melbourne

Beloved songman Uncle Archie Roach AM will receive an official send-off befitting his many achievements with a state service to be held at the end of the year.





The service will be held at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in the evening of December 15.





While a time is yet to be confirmed, it will be a free, ticketed event. The event will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.



Humble beginnings to cultural icon

Uncle Archie is remembered as a storyteller, singer and songwriter, an iconic cultural figure who was also a beloved husband and father.





A strong Gunditjmara and Bundjalung man, Uncle Archie died in July at Warrnambool Base Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.





Born in Morroopna in 1955 and raised on Framlingham Aboriginal Mission near Warrnambool, Uncle Archie became a member of the Stolen Generations at just four years old .





He and his two sisters were forcibly removed by welfare officers, and Archie was raised in Melbourne by Scottish immigrants after two foster placements.



Archie Roach and his late wife Aunty Ruby Hunter athe 1991 ARIA Awards. Credit: Tony Mott He battled addiction and homelessness while trying his hand at every trade, from fruit picking, boxing and musician.





He entered the spotlight in 1990 after releasing his debut album Charcoal Lane, which featured Took the Children Away , his watershed song addressing the horrors of the Stolen Generations.





Four years later, his partner and lifelong love Ruby Hunter released her debut album, prompted by his encouragement. She became the first Aboriginal woman signed to a major record label.



Achievements recognised

In 2011, Uncle Archie was one of the first people inducted into the Victorian Aboriginal Honour Roll; in 2015 he was made a Member of the Order of Australia, and in 2020 he was named Victorian Australian of the Year.





He won countless awards for his music. In the midst of the pandemic, already with seven ARIAs to his name, he was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.





In 2019, he published a memoir Tell Me Why , which was accompanied by an album.





While music was his passion, his greatest love was Ruby . The pair live on through their children and will be honoured in their home of Fitzroy in 2023 with a memorial statue.





Uncle Archie's memorial follows the state funeral of beloved actor and activist Uncle Jack Charles. The pair had a longstanding friendship and both passed this year.

