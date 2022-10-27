Uncle Archie and Aunty Ruby to be honoured with Fitzroy statue

A love that lasts a lifetime, and beyond.





The lives, love and contributions of the late Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter will be permanently honoured with a statue in the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy.





The statue was announced at a ceremony held in the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service on Thursday.





Over $250,000 has been dedicated by the Victorian government towards the monument, with the design to be overseen by the Roach and Hunter families, the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Council and the Yarra City Council.



Archie Roach and his late wife Aunty Ruby Hunter athe 1991 ARIA Awards Credit: Tony Mott

'May the spirit of dear Archie and Ruby always be here.'

The pair made Fitzroy their home, and left a lasting legacy on the suburb.





Roach's sister, Myrtle Evans said she remembered the good times with her baby brother and Ruby in Fitzroy.





“We shared many good times here together as a family," she said.





"Being back here reminds me of those times. I miss those times now. May the spirit of dear Archie and Ruby always be here.”





Victorian minister for Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos said the statue would cement their legacy in the suburb.



“Uncle Archie and Aunty Ruby believed in the power of music to heal, to tell truths and to connect people from all walks of life," he said.





“Their songs will endure, and their community work and kindness changed lives – through this sculpture we’re ensuring that legacy lasts for generations.”



The legendary songman passed away on July 30 of this year . The strong Gunditjmara and Bundjalung man had lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for many years.





He follows Ms Hunter, who passed away in 2010 at the age of 54.





The pair met at only 16, during Archie's first visit to Adelaide. Both were homeless at the time, and members of the Stolen Generation.



Roach cemented his name in the history books in 1990, releasing Took the Children Away on his debut record Charcoal Lane.





ln 1994 Hunter made history becoming the first Indigenous woman to release a solo album, Thoughts Within, and was the first Aboriginal woman signed to a major record label.



Ruby Hunter and Archie Roach during a performance of 'Murundak' at the Sydney Opera House as part of the 2008 Sydney Festival. Credit: Wendell Teodoro/WireImage Wurundjeri Elder, Uncle Colin Hunter, said the pair's passion for songwriting acted as activism for their people.





“Uncle Archie’s and Aunty Ruby’s passion for their people inspired these gifted songwriters," he said.





"They produced lyrics that not only touched the hearts of millions but educated a nation on the Stolen Generations."

