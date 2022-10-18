Country

Uncle Jack Charles farewelled with state funeral in Melbourne

The ceremony was a celebration of the late icon's life, and recognised his monumental achievements in the face of incredible odds.

A image of Uncle Jack Charles smiling with his life dates superimposed on the projector screen, an Aboriginal flag hanging vertically to the right of the screen.

Befitting the man himself, Uncle Jack Charles' funeral was funny, sad and above all a celebration of culture.

Tears and much laughter have accompanied the state funeral of beloved Elder Uncle Jack Charles.

The renaissance man was
remembered for his wit, warmth and generosity
in Melbourne's Hamer Hall on Tuesday before family, friends, politicians and other mourners.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Uncle Jack's niece Ajia Jackson Charles-Hamilton gave an emotional tribute to his many achievements, and also the simple joys he brought his family and many others.
"It's great to see so many people here to honour Uncle Jack, and know that people are watching... elsewhere, including in prisons."

"We are so thankful for the many messages we have received and the outpouring of appreciation that the public has shown.

"He'd be tickled by that," she told the audience.

"Aside from his immense talent, he was a wise and respected Elder, and a generous person. It was impossible to speak with Jack without seeing the twinkle in his eye... and getting caught up in his enthusiasm."
A woman and man stand behind a lectern bearing Jack charles' smiling face, a floral wreath at its foot.
Ajia Charles-Hamilton spoke of her Uncle's broader public legacy, and the personal warmth he showed to his family and many other people in his life.

A fitting farewell

The pomp of a state funeral, given in honour of the Boon Wurrung Dja Dja Wurrung Woiwurrung Yorta Yorta man's many achievements, is a far cry from
his humble origins and the many obstacles he would face in life
.

His achievements, including founding the Blak theatre scene, his tireless advocacy for incarcerated youth, and becoming one of the country's most recognisable personalities, were lauded as all the more impressive given those obstacles.

Guests were cleansed in a smoking ceremony before the service, which saw speeches from both relatives and politicians. Some of Blak music's best artists also gave the event an artistic flair befitting the farewell of a cultural icon.
Particularly poignant was the performance by Uncle Kutcha Edwards of a song he wrote for Charles, the lyrics reflecting both the beauty and pain of his life that Uncle Jack spoke about freely.

Preceding the performance, Edwards tearfully related the story of discovering his relationship to the Charles siblings,
hidden by the horror of the Stolen Generations.


"I [had] known them for 35 years. I never knew how closely related we were.

"He's called me 'My big cousin Kutcha' ever since!" he said to raucous laughter.
Kutcha edwards performs on stage with his own image superimposed on the projector screen overhead. Smoke wafts across the stage and uncle jack's red and yellow coffin sits brightly lit in centre stage
Uncle Kutcha Edwards was moved to tears speaking of the trials and triumphs of his friend and cousin.
In keeping with the family's wishes, and in honour and recognition of Uncle Jack's work, the broadcast of the funeral is being made available by the Victorian government to view in prisons, remand centres and youth justice centres across the state.

The late Elder was a director on the board of the Archie Roach foundation, along with the singer himself before his
passing earlier this year
.

In that role he paid many visits to incarcerated youth, using his own experience with the carceral system to give them hope and guidance.

That resilience, displayed repeatedly throughout his life, was a source of comfort and strength for many who had experienced similar traumas.
Uncle jack charles' red and yellow coffin sitting atop gum leaves and a possum skin cloak.
Talgium Chocko Howard Edwards pays his respects at the coffin of Jack Charles at Hamer Hall. Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
A member of the Stolen Generations, a survivor of institutional abuse, and a proud gay man, Charles had more reasons than most to be bitter.

Instead, he told those sad stories, and many happy ones beside them, with a grace and warmth that invited people to listen and learn.

One of his final acts was to appear before Victoria's Yorrook Justice Commission, the truth-telling initiative examining the state's historic injustices towards First Nations people.

His innumerable acts of activism and altruism were awarded
this year with one of the country's highest honours, the NAIDOC Elder of the Year Award.
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

