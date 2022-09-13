Why Uncle Jack Charles will always be a national treasure

Tributes continue to pour in for the loss of beloved actor, and activist, Uncle Jack Charles.





The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta Elder passed away yesterday at Royal Melbourne Hospital after suffering a stroke. He was 79.





In a statement issued yesterday morning, the family said they were able to send him off on Country with a smoking ceremony at the hospital.





“He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles. May he be greeted by his Ancestors on his return home,” they said.

'We've lost our king'

Uncle Jack was born at Cummeragunja Reserve on September 5, 1943. A member of the Stolen Generations, he was removed from his family at just four months old and was raised at the Salvation Army Boy's Home in Box Hill.





At 17 he was jailed for the first time. During his life, Uncle Jack moved in and out of prison, having spent his 20th, 30th, 40th and 50th birthdays behind bars. Jack Charles as a young boy. Source: SBS: Who Do You Think you Are? He experienced homelessness and addiction.





Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney described the Elder as a "ground-breaking storyteller and activist who brought people in with his warmth and grace".





She said he never shied away from his past and who he was.





"Uncle Jack offered a window for many Australians to see the enduring pain of survivors of the Stolen Generations and inspired people with his strength of character and resilience," she said





"As the first Indigenous Elder to speak at the Yoorook Justice Commission in Victoria, Uncle Jack Charles was a remarkable truth-teller."





Senator Malarnidirri McCarthy joined her colleague in remembering the "inspiring artist and wise Elder". AIATSIS shared this photo of a young Jack Charles. Source: Twitter: @AIATSIS She said he "used his talents on screen and in theatre to teach thousands of others to be strong in spirit as First Nations people Vale Uncle."





"Thank you for your example of perseverance and good humour, during difficult times. Heartfelt condolences to family."

The Prime Minister spoke on his passing during a press conference yesterday, saying his death was a "great loss for Australia".





"He lived a very hard life but leaves a joyous legacy. He endured cruelty, he endured pain, but he uplifted our nation with his heart, with his genius, his creativity, and his passion, and I pay tribute to him today," he said.





Mr Albanese said he'd studied Uncle Jack's work The Chant of Jimmy Blacksmith during his HSC and reflected on the time the pair appeared on Q&A together in 2015.





First People’s Assembly of Victoria acknowledged his passing on Twitter, saying the country had “lost a true king”. With Co-Chair Marcus Stewart tweeting, “long live the King”.





Senator Thorpe, who had a long history of friendship with Uncle Jack posted a photo of the pair together, captioned “we’ve lost our king”. Senator Lidia Thorpe shared the images of her and Uncle Jack Charles on Twitter. Source: Senator Thorpe Twitter

On-screen comrades

Considered to be the 'grandfather of Indigenous Theatre', he co-founded Australia’s first Indigenous theatre group, Nindethana in 1971.





He appeared on screen in films and television shows such as; Cleverman (2016-2017), The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith (1978), Black Comedy (2014-2020), Bedevil (1993), Blackfellas (1993), Tom White (2004), Pan (2015) and more.





He had a career on stage and screen that spans six decades.





Many of those that shared the screen with the actor took to online, posting photos and memories of the industry great.





“Vale Uncle Jack. It was an honour to know you, work with you, call you my uncle and friend. You are true royalty,” said Black Comedy and Preppers creator Nakkiah Lui.





Actor Meyne Wyatt frequently shared the screen with Uncle Jack, and acknowledged him as the “greatest, kindest, most wonderfully talented man and friend”.





Actress Shari Sebbens also posted, acknowledging the "huge loss".





"Thinking of all the mob today as we process yet another huge loss. Vale Uncle Jack Charles Thank you for everything you are and everything you did," she said.





Yorta Yorta rapper Briggs first met Uncle Jack while filming the series Cleverman, saying he’d never met a more “warm, funny and friendly soul”.





“Uncle Jack Charles & Uncle Arch gonna be in good company wherever they’re at,” he tweeted. A photo of Alice Skye, Briggs and the late Uncle Jack Charles and Uncle Archie Roach posted by Briggs on Twitter. Source: Briggs Twitter

A gifted storyteller

Tributes came from those that admired his art, and his activism.





Author and academic Professor Anita Heiss said his “spirit and gift” of storytelling would live on forever.





Blackfulla Bookclub founders and lawyers, Teela Reid and Merinda Dutton said they were heartbroken by the loss of the senior Elder.





“What a remarkable life and legacy. Uncle always had time for the young generations, we are so thankful for his contributions to our mobs most significantly storytelling in theatre and film,” they wrote.





Academic Dr Tracy Westerman AM shared an emotional post, describing Uncle Jack as a “national treasure and icon”.





“Thank you for making our country kinder, for breaking barriers. for representing Aboriginal people in a way that made us all proud. Your legacy is one we should all aspire to emulate. Vale,” she wrote.





Lawyer and activist Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts said she was "absolutely shattered" to hear of his passing.





"Will never forget the gentle love and presence you always brought. He deserves a day of mourning. For all our people, this is heartbreaking," she wrote.

Honoured at the 2022 NAIDOC awards

In 2019, Uncle Jack Charles was honoured by his community-winning Victorian NAIDOC Patron. This year he was named the National NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year.





NAIDOC committee Co-Chair and Yawuru woman, Shannon Dodson shared a special tribute on Twitter.





“Devastating news. Yangarrma juyu jimbin liyan-gun jayida jarrinygun buru mangara! (We put you in our ‘heart/feeling’ always and forever),” she wrote.





Shelley Ware, who MC’d the NAIDOC awards, also posted – acknowledging him as a “true gentleman and beautiful storyteller”.



