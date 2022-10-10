Melbourne girl dazzles Australia’s Got Talent audition in language

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house after Breanna Lee Wilson's Australia's Got Talent audition.





The 16-year-old took to the stage performing a rendition of Cindy Lauper's classic, True Colours, with a twist.





A proud Aboriginal woman, Breanna performed the chorus in the Wemba Wemba language.



Already a finalist

The young star fronted judges David Williams, Kate Ritchie, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobsen in the season 10 debut.





Dressed head to toe in Always Was, Always Will Be merch, Breanna dazzled the room.



Her performance earned a standing ovation and the pressing of the 'golden buzzer'.





The buzzer sends any act immediately to the semi-finals.





Breanna isn’t the first Indigenous act to get the buzzer, with Mitch Tambo receiving it in Season 9, in 2019.



Audition anxiety

Despite a flawless finish, the youngster struggled with her nerves.





She fumbled at the first chorus, before taking a moment to turn to her family for support.





“I feel like I messed it up,” she said.





Judge Kate Ritchie and host Ricki-Lee rushed to her aid, encouraging her to take a moment and restart.





With her brother shouting “come on, lessgo” from the curtain, she stepped back up to the mic and continued to ace the audition.





Making her mob proud

A Melbourne local, Breanna only became aware of her talent after performing at a school talent show.





“The teachers complimented me – which I loved,” she said on the show.





For Breanna, her dream is to make “Indigenous people proud”.





Alongside her at the audition is her brother, and her foster Dad – who has cared for her since she was 5-weeks-old.





“The first time I saw her, she did a big smile. It was love at first sight,” he said.





“Tonight’s performance means a lot, she’s worked hard. We’re all behind her, and hopefully, everyone can see [how talented she is].”

