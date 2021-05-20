Entertainment

Brooke Blurton announced as first-ever Indigenous Bachelorette

Brooke Blurton

Brooke Blurton was The Bachelorette's first-ever Indigenous lead in the show's history. Source: Network Ten

 

International reality-show behemoth The Bachelorette will have its first Indigenous star, with the announcement on Thursday of Brooke Blurton as the upcoming season's central character. 

The proud Noongar/Yamitji woman posted a promotional picture on Thursday morning of herself holding the show's signature roses, handed out to successful suitors, with the caption, "I’m ready, I hope you are too!"
The 26-year-old youth worker is no stranger to the show, having appeared on two previous seasons of the partner-show The Bachelor. However, this is her first turn as the program's eponymous star. 

Blurton is breaking more barriers than one: she will also be the first bisexual lead on the show. Speaking to media last year, she expressed doubt that broadcasting channel 10 would be on board with her identity as a bisexual woman. 

“I’m a little bit different in the sense that I date both sexes and whether Channel 10 and Warner Brothers would be up to a bi Bachelorette (is the question),” she said, speaking on The Babble podcast. 

“I don’t know what they would think that looks like or if Australia would be ready for that”.

Both men and women will compete for Blurton's affections. 

Applications for prospective hopefuls are open now.
Published 20 May 2021
By NITV Staff Writers
Source: NITV News

