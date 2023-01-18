Australia

'Heard a bang': Investigation launched into Qantas flight that sparked mayday call

A Qantas plane has touched down safely in Sydney after its pilot issued a mayday alert due to a mid-air engine shutdown en-route from Auckland.

A plane on the tarmac. Part of a panel for an engine cover is missing.

QF144 was seen missing a panel from an engine cover after landing safely at Sydney airport. Source: AAP / Jeremy Ng

A Qantas plane has landed safely in Sydney after the pilot issued a mayday call when he had to shut down an engine.

Qantas Flight 144, a Boeing 737 aircraft en-route from Auckland, made the distress call over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday afternoon.

"While a mayday was initially issued, this was downgraded to a PAN (Possible Assistance Needed)," a Qantas spokesperson told news agency AAP on Wednesday evening.

"The aircraft landed safely at around 3.30pm (AEDT) and is now being inspected by our engineers."

While "inflight engine shutdowns" are rare and concerning for passengers, pilots are trained "to manage them safely and aircraft are designed to fly for an extended period on one engine," Qantas said.

It said all 145 passengers disembarked the aircraft normally.
Photographs taken at the airport show one of the engines appears to have a large panel missing from the engine cover.

The plane land safely at Sydney airport and was escorted by yellow airport fire appliances to a parking bay.

Passengers told reporters an engine failed but no one onboard appeared panicked during the flight.

"I kind of heard the little bang and then a bit of turbulence, and we just thought okay, this is a bit weird," passenger Sandika McAuley said.

"But we didn't really know anything until we landed, then we got told that there was a mayday call and the engine failed."

James Mearon said he didn't realise how serious the situation was until he saw cameras waiting for passengers outside the terminal.

"Yeah it definitely was scary," he said.
A woman standing outside speaking.
Federal Transport Minister Catherine King said she was relieved the plane had landed safely. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
The main issue impacting passengers was that the air conditioning had stopped working, according to passenger Fiona Dunne.

"The aircon was gone so everyone was just frustrated and sweaty, I don't think there was that much panic," she said.

FlightRadar, an internet flight tracker, indicated the 10-year-old, twin-jet Boeing plane issued the distress call over the Pacific Ocean.

Federal Transport Minister Catherine King said she was relieved the plane had landed safely and lauded the airline's safety record after a scare that had 100,000 people tracking the flight online.

"Well done to the highly experienced crew for getting the plane safely home," Ms King tweeted.

"Australia's aviation industry is among the safest in the world because of the dedicated staff working on planes and behind the scenes".
READ MORE

Family of Myron Love, the Australian killed in Nepal plane crash, pay tribute to their 'rock'

The Australian and International Pilots Association (IAPA) said in a statement that such mid-air incidents were extremely rare and it was too early to speculate on the engine failure.

"We are pleased the expertly trained and professional Qantas pilots took all the right steps to deal with the incident and were able to safely land back in Sydney.

"The priority of any pilot is the welfare of our passengers and crew," IAPA said.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia, the federal agency responsible for ensuring safe air travel.

Once the call is made controllers alert aviation rescue, firefighting and emergency services with details on how to respond. They also provide assistance to pilots.

"As a precaution Sydney Airport had emergency crews on stand-by including firefighters, ambulance and police," an Airservices Australia spokesperson told AAP.

Aviation expert Neil Hansford noted that "Qantas has never had a passenger lost on a jet aircraft in its history"
Share
4 min read
Published 19 January 2023 at 6:10am, updated 42 minutes ago at 6:14am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Why is the name of McDonald's new menu item so divisive?

Australia

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia

Why is everybody talking about nepo babies?

Life

A $3,300 fine and a cancelled visa: Traveller deported over undeclared meat, cheese

Australia

Did Greta Thunberg and a pizza box lead Andrew Tate to Romanian police? Authorities deny it

World

Five Australian visa opportunities for 2023

Immigration

Andrew Tate taunted Greta Thunberg about his 'enormous emissions'. She clapped back

World

Why 40,000 people will descend on this tiny Australian town in 2023

Australia