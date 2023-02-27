Heartbreak High actor Chloé Hayden has put a spotlight on sensory rooms. Here's why they're important

Key Points Facilities such as sensory rooms offer a calming space at busy locations and events.

For Monique Blakemore, facilities such as sensory rooms can make all the difference in whether her family will be able to attend an event or not.





Ms Blakemore, her husband, and two out of their three children are all on the autism spectrum, and attending events such as concerts or sports matches can often be challenging, and require planning and preparation.





She told SBS News sensory rooms are an important element of disability access and can help break down barriers and enable people with autism to access more events.





"A sensory room is an opportunity to regulate yourself, they can be a really important way for us to access the world and it helps break down some of those barriers to be a part of the world like everybody else," she said.





"Disability accessibility isn't just about ramps, it's about how we experience the environment we're in."



Moniqu Blakemore, her husband, and their two sons are all on the autism spectrum. Source: Supplied / Monique Blakemore

What is a sensory room?

A sensory room is a controlled space designed to provide support and resources to accommodate sensory needs.





Sensory rooms or spaces often feature a calming environment including different lighting, sounds, and tactile items to touch.





They are often used by people on the autism spectrum and are installed in environments such as schools or universities, sporting events, concerts and entertainment venues, shopping centres, and museums.



Heartbreak High actor Chloé Hayden recently put a spotlight on sensory rooms.





The 25-year-old, who is autistic and has ADHD, said that Marvel Stadium staff made her feel unwelcome when she tried to access the facility during a Harry Styles concert on Friday.





She alleged that they refused her access because she did not "look autistic enough". After sharing her frustration online, Hayden added that she had received messages from more than 50 others "who were denied access and support, humiliated and hurt thanks to Marvel Stadium's ableism and discrimination".



"Demanding diagnostic papers to access sensory rooms & sensory packs, fat shaming disabled people, refusing to accommodate wheelchair access & laughing at autistic people who are in meltdown is complete and utter b******," she wrote on Twitter.





"This isn’t about inclusion, this is about human decency."





Marvel Stadium said in a statement on Monday that it was "extremely disappointed" to hear that some patrons experienced issues accessing the sensory room, which it added was at capacity when Styles performed on Friday and Saturday.





It said a new sensory room would be added as part of the stadium's redevelopment, which is set to be completed this year.





"While we sometimes experience capacity issues at major events, we still aim to provide a positive and caring experience for all patrons needing to find a quiet place and we sincerely apologise to patrons for the hurt and inconvenience that was caused over the weekend," the statement from Marvel Stadium said.



What are sensory rooms, and why are they important?

Nicole Hurley, head of partnerships at Autism Awareness Australia, said these facilities offer a calm space for people who might be feeling overwhelmed.





"A sensory room or space is an interactive space designed to help people who may be overwhelmed in that environment," she said.





"It's really designed to help individuals create a calm and engaging space to regulate, interact and enjoy themselves."



Ms Hurley, whose son is on the autism spectrum, says these spaces are still relatively rare in Australia.





"Not all places have sensory rooms, they still are quite rare so we'd like to see more pop up," she said.





"Where I've seen it done really well is when there's a sensory map, so you know what to expect and you can make a plan as to where you might engage or where you might avoid ... but also if you do become overwhelmed, where you can retreat to."



Nicole Hurley says sensory rooms and spaces need to be designed in consultation with the people who need them, including her son Hugo. Source: Supplied / Nicole Hurley According to Autism Spectrum Australia, approximately one in 70 people are on the autism spectrum, and between 69 and 95 per cent of those on the spectrum have atypical sensory processing.





Atypical sensory processing impacts the way an individual processes information they receive through their senses, and can make it difficult to attend large events.





Ms Blakemore said attending events like concerts can be an "assault" to her sensory system.





"There are a lot of people, and a lot of different noises, and we can find it really difficult to screen out that background noise," she said.





"It can create this position where you just cannot be there, it's an assault on our sensory system."





She said inclusive spaces and clear information about accessibility can make all the difference."





"Autistic people are already going far beyond in their willingness to be part of the world and participate in the world," she said





"It would be nice to see the world have the willingness to have us be there and be a bit more welcoming."



In 2019, former Newcastle Jets striker Kaine Sheppard established the A-League's first sensory room for the team's home games, with the room equipped with noise-cancelling headphones, art materials, and toys. That was followed by a sensory room at fellow A-League club Melbourne City.



