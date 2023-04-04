Here are the weirdest TikToks posted by Australian politicians

Following the news that the Australian government has banned video app TikTok from all official government devices, many people are wondering if politicians will delete their accounts.





Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has already said he would delete his. But it's possible some government employees will find a way to post from non-government-issued devices likely operated by staffers.



Australia has followed the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand and Canada in issuing a ban on government devices, following concerns over the potential for data to be harvested and accessed by the Chinese government under national laws that can compel companies to hand over information.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese does not have a TikTok account but the Labor party has an official one as do the Liberal and Greens parties.



An honourable mention goes to former prime minister Scott Morrison, who posted videos including selfies with a dog and an attempt at speaking Chinese before deleting his account following his 2022 election loss.





Lest they disappear from the platform forever, we mark the weirdest moments of Australian politicians posting on TikTok.



Adam Bandt excited for a giant female Shrek candidate

That title doesn't make a lot of sense and even when you watch the video it's not necessarily any clearer.





In a video posted by the Australian Greens account, the party leader is featured next to the shinily-clad Shrek, which was a popular filter on the app. The video seems to have now been deleted from the Greens' account.



Bob Katter singing Ra Ra Rasputin

The only context the member for Kennedy provides us with as to why he was belting out the 1978 hit by Boney M is that it was at a staff dinner.





The veteran Queensland politician is a prolific video star and has created the hashtag #bobtok for other karaoke moments.



Josh Frydenberg dunking a high school teacher

The former Liberal Treasurer has a pretty good arm on him, exhibited at a school fair in his former constituency of Kooyong.





As an ex-politician turned banker, Mr Frydenberg may still be allowed to post on TikTok.



Julian Hill reads a bedtime story

The Christmas story is quite long but in summary is a list of criticisms over Scott Morrison's time as prime minister.





Labor member for Bruce Julian Hill is one of the most-followed Australian politicians on Twitter and regularly posts clips of himself in parliamentary Question Time, with constituents, or doing pieces to camera.



Dominic Perrottet takes his pre-schooler daughter to work

The former NSW premier said he had to bring in his second youngest daughter to work with him on the campaign trail for the recent NSW election .





She fell asleep on the job after an eventful morning.



Jordan Steele-John switching off the TV at parliament

The screen was showing Sky News, hence Mr Steele-John switched it off on his roll-through in his wheelchair.





The WA Greens senator posted a TikTok on Tuesday with the caption "burner phone, who this?" either implying or joking he would continue to use the app on a non-government device.



Lidia Thorpe goes for a spin at the playground

Senator Thorpe posts many serious videos of her speeches in parliament and her Indigenous activism.



