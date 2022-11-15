Sport

Here for the beer? Tents serving alcohol at World Cup hidden away days before kick-off

Eight days before the first World Cup game in Qatar, Budweiser was told its beer stalls would have to be moved to less prominent locations outside stadiums following a request from the royal family.

A sculpture outside a stadium with a sign saying 'welcome'

The Khalifa International Stadium is one of the eight stadiums that will host the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Source: Getty / Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency

KEY POINTS
  • Budweiser-branded beer stands have been moved to less prominent positions outside World Cup stadiums.
  • The last-minute change was reportedly made at the request of the Qatari royal family.
  • Qatar has had to relax some of its alcohol laws to allow fans to drink in certain areas.
Budweiser-branded beer stands have been moved to less prominent positions at eight stadiums days before the opening of this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The last-minute change was reportedly made at the request of the Qatari royal family, according to the New York Times. The highly visible presence of alcohol outside the stadiums appears to have raised concerns it could unsettle citizens and create a potential security problem.

A statement released by the Belgium-based owners of the beer company AB InBev appeared to confirm the move. They were apparently only told of the change on Saturday, eight days before
the first game is due to kick off
on Sunday 20 November.

"AB InBev was informed on November 12 and are working with FIFA to relocate the concession outlets to locations as directed," a statement provided to AP on Monday states.
"We are working with FIFA to bring the best possible experience to the fans."

The
World Cup
organising committee has been contacted for comment.

One of the complications of holding the event in Qatar has centred around
the consumption of alcohol
, something that has become an integral part of the experience for many football fans.
READ MORE

Human rights champion Craig Foster on why he's still taking part in the Qatar World Cup

Qatar has had to relax some of its strict rules around drinking in public spaces in order to cater to fans and to accommodate Budweiser's reported $75 million sponsorship deal with the event.

Qatar's hosting of the event has been controversial from the start, with accusations some FIFA officials were bribed to award the country the World Cup. There has also been concern over the reported
deaths of thousands of migrant workers
and
LGBTIQ+ rights
.

What are the rules about alcohol in Qatar?

Qatar is an Islamic country and while alcohol is not prohibited, it is an offence to drink or be drunk in public spaces.

Alcohol is only available to those aged over 21 years old at licensed hotel restaurants and bars. Expatriates living in Qatar can also buy alcohol using a permit system.

Rules relaxed for World Cup fans

Fans will only be able to buy non-alcoholic drinks inside the stadium bowl, but will be allowed to buy alcohol within stadium perimeters in the three hours before kick-off, and one hour after the final whistle. No alcohol will be served during matches.

Alcohol may also be available in other locations including the FIFA Fan Festival after 6.30pm.

Drinking alcohol outside of designated areas will be prohibited and fans have also been warned not to bring alcohol from their home countries as it may be confiscated once they arrive in Qatar.
3 min read
Published 15 November 2022 at 12:23pm
By Charis Chang
Source: SBS News
