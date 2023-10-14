Here's how First Nations leaders reacted to the Voice referendum result

Australia was asked for its views on enshrining an Indigenous voice in the constitution and largely voted No .





Counting will continue throughout the weekend, but as the votes were tallied on Saturday night, the first referendum since 1999 was on track for defeat with a national No vote of more than 56 per cent.





Across the nation, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have met the result with mixed emotions.



Those who supported a Yes vote have responded with sadness and disappointment, with a group of First Nations leaders declaring a "week of silence" to grieve the outcome.





"When we determine a new direction for justice and our rights, let us once again unite," the statement read.





"Let us convene in due course to carefully consider our path forward."



Olympic champion and former NT Senator Nova Peris told NITV's The Point that the result "makes me sick" and that it is a "sad indictment" on the nation.





"It's not even about change, it's about truth," she said. "And it's about something that should have happened 122 years ago."





Professor Marcia Langton of the Referendum Working Group said that the Yes campaign must now find a way forward to address concerns such as the high rates of suicide in Indigenous communities, something she described as "a crisis that requires urgent attention."







Proud Yorta Yorta man and rapper Adam Briggs has been a prominent supporter of the Yes campaign. He took to X, formerly Twitter, ahead of the vote and said that, "Whatever happens; there's a line in the sand."





"We'll remember who stood up and did the most," the post said.





"There was always going to be work to be done, and now we'll know where to spend our energy."



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who supported the No campaign believe that the rejection of the Voice means that Australians must find new ways to close the gap.





Conservative campaigner Warren Mundine, a Gumbaynggirr and Yuin man, described the need for "social change in Indigenous communities to be the real battle".





"We know what the solutions are," Mr Mundine said.





"What we do need now is the political courage to make them happen."



Nyunggai Warren Mundine says all states rejecting the Voice remains possible. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Progressive No advocate and proud Gunnai, Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung woman, Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe, told the ABC on Saturday that First Nations people did not need a referendum.





"Our people are hurting already," she said.



