Do you live in a Yes or No area? Find out with SBS’ interactive Voice referendum map

Key Points Millions of Australians have already voted in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.

Voting centres closed at 6pm on Saturday, and counting is now underway.

The map below shows how Australia's electorates are voting.

Millions of Australians have voted in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, and counting is now underway in parts of the country.





Polling booths have closed in NSW, Victoria, the ACT, Tasmania and Queensland on Saturday, as voters had their say on whether to enshrine an Indigenous Voice in the constitution.





The Voice is a proposed permanent advisory body that would give independent advice to policymakers on matters affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.





With counting underway on Saturday evening, use the map below to explore how different electorates are voting.



The above map is designed to enable readers to explore voting patterns in electorates across the country. It does not reflect the complete results of the referendum.





For a referendum to pass, the proposal needs to be approved by a national majority as well as a majority of the six states.





The votes of people in the ACT and Northern Territory will count towards the national total, but majorities in the territories will not count towards the required majority of states.



READ MORE When could we know the Voice to Parliament referendum result?

How does the count work?

On the night of 14 October, staff from the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) will count every vote cast on that day, along with the vast majority of ballots cast at early voting centres and a small proportion of postal votes.





Each ballot paper is counted by hand, and double-checked, in front of scrutineers.





Referendum legislation allows for a period of 13 days after polling night for postal votes to be received by the AEC for inclusion in the count.



Will there be a result on the night?

The AEC says it never officially declares results of a federal election or referendum on the night.





However, this does not stop the media or electoral analysts from predicting results.





"There is a possibility that we could have an unofficial indicative result on the night, depending on how close the count is," an AEC spokesperson has told SBS News .





"However, if the count is close, we may not have a clear result.





"Whether or not those public predictions by others are made on the night depends entirely on how close the result will be."





Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV.



