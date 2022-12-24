Australia

Here’s what’s open around Australia on Christmas Day

Very few shopfronts, restaurants and other places are open on 25 December, but there are a few exceptions.

People explore Chinatown in Sydney

One of the best options for a feed on Christmas is Chinatown in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

Whether you’re looking for something to do on Christmas day or in an emergency for milk or medicine, there’s nothing worse than being stuck for options.

While the major supermarkets have closed their doors, some shops, eateries and attractions are open on Christmas Day.

Here’s your guide to what is open.

Attractions

Some zoos around the country are open, including Sydney’s and Dubbo's Taronga Zoo, Melbourne Zoo, Perth Zoo and Adelaide Zoo.
Sea Life Sydney and Melbourne Aquarium are also open. And, of course, beaches around Australia.

Pharmacies

Some pharmacies may be open depending on your location, so it’s best to ring up your local one to check.

Cinemas

Cinemas are traditionally one of the go-to places to head to if you’re looking to for entertainment on Christmas day.

Select locations for Event Cinemas are open, as with Hoyts, Village and other independent outlets.

Restaurants

One of the best options for a feed on Christmas is Chinatown in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

They’re often bustling with action and options to eat on Christmas day.
