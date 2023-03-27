Australia

Here's why former US president Barack Obama is in Australia

Barack Obama jetted into Sydney overnight and is here with his wife Michelle.

Anthony Albanese and Barrack Obama standing in front of Sydney Harbour, each holding an umbrella over their heads.

Anthony Albanese tweeted that he was honoured to welcome Barack Obama to Sydney. Source: Supplied / Anthony Albanese, via Twitter.

Key Points
  • Barack Obama arrived in Australia overnight.
  • While here, he will speak at two ticketed shows.
  • Mr Obama met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday.
Former United States President Barack Obama has arrived in Australia — his first visit Down Under in almost 10 years.

It's understood a private jet carrying the 44th president of the US and his wife, Michelle, touched down in Sydney overnight.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posted a photo of himself beaming alongside former Mr Obama as they stood under umbrellas against the backdrop of a rainy Sydney Harbour on Monday.

The last time Mr Obama, whose presidency ran from 2009 to 2017, visited Australia was in 2014 for the G20 leaders summit in Brisbane.

So what are he and his wife Michelle here for this time?
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Barack Obama from behind.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Barack Obama at Kirribilli House on Monday. Source: Supplied / Office of the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese MP

An evening with Barack Obama

Mr Obama is here as part of a speaking tour that is taking in Sydney and Melbourne.

He's expected to discuss strength in leadership and techniques for navigating an unpredictable future.

The cheapest tickets to the events - An Evening with President Barack Obama cost $195 while premium ticket packages are $895.

Former foreign minister Julie Bishop will moderate the discussions in Sydney on Tuesday night and in Melbourne on Wednesday night.
A man and woman standing on stage. One is waving while the other claps.
Barack Obama (right) and his wife Michelle. Source: AAP, AP / Charles Rex Arbogast

Heavy security for Barack Obama in Australia

It’s understood Mr Obama was invited to meet Mr Albanese at Kirribilli House.

He addressed the meeting briefly when speaking to media on Monday.

“I had a very positive meeting with [former] president Obama this morning in Sydney, talking about the global economy and what was occurring,” he said.

Mr Obama's security-heavy entourage was spotted around Sydney on Monday.

The theatre in Sydney's Darling Harbour which is hosting Mr Obama's event on Tuesday night has warned patrons to arrive early due to increased security measures being in place.
During Mr Obama’s presidency, which ran from 2009 to 2017, he had four different counterparts in Australia - Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott, and Malcolm Turnbull.

Each of them has held speaking events. Last year, Ms Gillard reflected on her iconic
not now, not ever speech
at an event marking its 10 year anniversary.

Tony Abbott joined the
global speakers' circuit in 2015
, Mr Turnbull has
spoken about a number of topics around the world
including cybersecurity, and Mr Rudd, who has just started work
as Australia’s ambassador to the US
, has enjoyed a number of paid public speaking engagements in the past.

Life after presidency

Mr Obama has remained active in politics through his support for the Democrats in the US since leaving the White House in 2017.

Along with his wife, he heads up the Obama Foundation, which operates a variety of programs.
Share
3 min read
Published 27 March 2023 5:00pm
Updated 28m ago 5:02pm
By Aleisha Orr
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A man playing guitar and singing on stage.

‘Difficult to accept’: Bluesfest removes Sticky Fingers from lineup following boycotts

Australia

A graphic of a passport, computer and plane on a blue background.

Planning a trip to Europe next year? Rules on travelling are changing

Australia

Brazilian artist Kdu dos Anjos.

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

World

Graphic of a golden egg in a nest in front of a money background.

An Australian has over $500 million in super. How is that even possible?

Australia

President Putin and President Xi Jinping standing next to one another

‘No conditions for peace’: Russia reacts to China’s 12-point plan to end war

World

A man and a woman dressed in blue uniforms stand in front of a fire truck

The quiet visa change bringing good news to Australia's skilled workers

Immigration

A woman smiles with sunglasses in front of a beach.

Melissa felt a tingling in her hand one night. She didn't realise she was having a heart attack

Australia

A man getting an injection in his right arm

A new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron variants is coming. Here's when and who can get it

COVID-19