Kevin Rudd said he wasn't hopeful of an ambassadorship under Labor. He was just given one

Highlights Former prime minister Kevin Rudd will commence as Australia's ambassador to the US early next year.

Mr Rudd has been highly critical of former US president Donald Trump, who recently announced his intention to run in 2024.

Anthony Albanese rejected suggestions a Trump presidency could undermine Mr Rudd's ability to perform his duties.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd will become Australia's next envoy to the United States after having previously said he wasn't hopeful of securing an ambassadorship under a Labor government.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Mr Rudd would take up the role next year, saying he would bring "unmatched experience" to the position, having served as Australia's leader and foreign minister, before working extensively in the US.





Mr Rudd, who said he was "greatly honoured" by the nomination for the role, has previously denied he was interested in the role, including when campaigning Labor ahead of this year's federal election.





When asked by a Sky News reporter in May if he was hopeful of an ambassadorship under an Albanese government, Mr Rudd responded: "The answer to that is, no."



Prime Minster Anthony Albanese dismissed concerns Mr Rudd would become a de facto second foreign minister in Washington DC. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Mr Rudd has been highly critical of former US president Donald Trump, labelling him as "nuts" and a " traitor to the West " in a Tweet in February.





Mr Trump recently announced his intention to run for president again in 2024 , but Mr Albanese rejected suggestions that could undermine Mr Rudd's ability to perform his duties if the former US Republican leader was elected again.





"Kevin Rudd will be seen in the United States as a very significant appointment," Mr Albanese said.





Mr Rudd will be joined by former Australian Industry Group chief executive Heather Ridout, who will become Australia's consul-general in New York.



The former prime minister said his new role would "not be dissimilar" to his current job as president of the Asia Society think tank.





"Australia currently faces its most challenging security and diplomatic environment for many decades," he said in a statement.





"Over the past decade, I have had the pleasure of building relationships with Republicans and Democrats across politics, and have developed close personal ties with American business, civil society and the media."





Mr Rudd also had a contentious relationship with many of his colleagues during a turbulent leadership period, which saw him removed as prime minister before in 2010 before returning to usurp Julia Gillard in 2013.



'Great credit'

Mr Albanese dismissed concerns Mr Rudd would become a de facto second foreign minister in Washington DC.





“Kevin Rudd is an outstanding appointment. He brings a great deal of credit to Australia by agreeing to take up this position as a former prime minister,” he said.





Coalition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham said the position had been "ably filled" filled by Mr Rudd's predecessors.





"In appointing former Prime Minister Rudd, Prime Minister Albanese has personally chosen a friend and confidante, a former parliamentary and ministerial colleague, and someone in whom Mr Albanese clearly has faith and confidence," he said.





Mr Rudd’s appointment continues a trend of former politicians being appointed to Washington DC. He will succeed former Liberal senator Arthur Sinodinos, who himself replaced former treasurer Joe Hockey in 2020.





Speculation of a post-politics shift to diplomacy for Mr Rudd has circulated for years.



