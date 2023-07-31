Key Points Australia faces Canada in their next Women's World Cup match in Melbourne on Monday.

Coach Tony Gustavsson faces an uncertain future if the team doesn't pass the group stage.

If they lose, the Matildas could be the first squad in 20 years to go out in the group stage.

Tony Gustavsson and the Matildas are at a crossroads and, if they take the wrong path, it could well cost the coach his job and the players a chance to achieve something special in their prime years.





The other path keeps their dream of doing something special at home Women's World Cup , well and truly alive.





When appointed in November 2020, Gustavsson was entrusted with moulding a talented team into world-beaters.



Fans are hoping to see the Matildas win in the do-or-die clash against Canada this Monday night. Source: AAP / James Ross A tick over two-and-a-half years on, his team is at risk of a catastrophic failure by becoming the first Matildas side not to reach the knockout stage in 20 years.



What happens next for the Matildas?

On three points, Australia must beat Canada, who have four, in Melbourne on Monday night to guarantee passage to the round of 16.





Otherwise, they have to draw and rely on Ireland, still pointless, to beat Nigeria (four points) in the game that kicks off in Brisbane at the same time, likely by two or more goals, to avoid an embarrassing group stage exit.



READ MORE Star striker Sam Kerr gave a major Matildas update for their next Women's World Cup match

"That's how this business works. It's a massive game in that sense, and we can't shy away from that," Gustavsson told reporters.





"If you talk sports and results, this game is massive, yes. I hope maybe hopefully in 10 or 20 years from now that we can look at other parts of a legacy than just one game.





"But right now, we can't shy away from that. This is a crossroads moment for sure."





Australia could join New Zealand as the only hosts not to progress from their group, which would be the first time a Matildas team hasn't reached that marker since 2003.



Source: SBS News "I definitely think it's fair to say it's a failure if we don't go out of the group," Gustavsson said.





"I mean, everyone here understands that. Of course, we want to go out of the group in a home World Cup, for sure.





"And I'm the first to admit that. I'll take ownership for that, but that's not where we are (in terms of) mindset right now. Our mindset is just about playing the game in front of us."



Is Sam Kerr playing in the next group stage game?

Captain Sam Kerr on Saturday confirmed she would be available to play in the Canada game after a calf injury ruled her out of the first two games.





Matildas, including Kerr, whose role on return from a calf injury remains unclear, Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, Emily van Egmond, and Katrina Gorry are in their late 20s or early 30s.





That golden generation is determined to make their prime years count.



"It's a massive game for us. We all know exactly what's at stake," van Egmond said.





"But at the end of the day, we, as players, we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves.





"At the end of the day, it's just another game of football, and I think the uniqueness and the characters of this team. That's exactly how they'll be thinking about it.





"So come tomorrow, when the game starts, you'll see a lot of passion."



You'll see a lot of heart, you'll see the want to win tomorrow in this Matildas team because ... of that never-say-die attitude. Emily van Egmond

Injured Matildas great Elise Kellond-Knight believes her teammates can draw on the 2019 Miracle of Montpellier to inspire a backs-to-the-wall win over Canada and keep their Women's World Cup dream alive.





Four years ago, Matildas lost their opening match of the World Cup in France to Italy 1-0, then were trailing Brazil 2-0 in their second.





But instead of folding, the team fought back for a dramatic 3-2 victory that reignited their campaign.



Cortnee Vine of Australia (right) fights for the ball with Osinachi Ohale of Nigeria during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on Thursday. Source: AAP / Darren England "We're just better when we're up against it. With that extra demand on the team, we actually play better," Kellond-Knight told AAP.





"In Montpellier, we just said to each other 'we're not going home - it's now or never, we are not going home'.





"I think that's what'll happen going into Monday night.





"The group will just get around each other like 'the story is we are not going home, this is our home World Cup, we will not let this fall over before we get out of the group stage'.





"I'm confident they'll make it happen. Because we have the ability - it's just more of a mental thing."



