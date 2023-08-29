His mum is on hunger strike and athletes are refusing to play: What's next for Rubiales?

After Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final, Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.





Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual, and that she felt "vulnerable and the victim of an aggression".





FIFA, football's governing body, has criticised and suspended Rubiales, and the incident has sparked protests and been likened to the 'Me Too' movement.





Now, Rubiales's mother has started a hunger strike, footballers have vowed not to play, and coaches have resigned.





Here's how we got to this point, and what happens next for Luis Rubiales and football in Spain.



Rubiales asked to step down by Spanish Football Federation

Leading officials within the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have asked Rubiales to resign.



Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales has been criticised for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final. Source: AAP / Sports Press Photo/Sipa USA The heads of the regional bodies that make up the federation made the request in a collective statement on Monday.





"After the latest developments and the unacceptable behaviour that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF," the statement said.





Rubiales has refused to resign and insists the kiss was consensual.



Mother's hunger strike over 'inhumane' treatment

On Monday, Rubiales's mother started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defence of her son.





Angeles Bejar said her strike would last "until a solution is found to the inhumane and bloody hunt they are carrying out against my son with something he does not deserve", according to Spanish news agency EFE.





According to EFE, Bejar stayed inside the parish church of Divina Pastora in Rubiales' hometown of Motril in southern Spain with her sister after the parish priest left.



She asked Hermoso to tell the truth and "stick to the version she gave at the beginning", EFE added.





"There is no sexual abuse since there is consent on both sides, as the images prove," Bejar told EFE as she questioned "why they're taking it out on him" and what "is behind this whole story".





"My son is incapable of hurting anyone."



Protests and refusal to play

On 25 August, Hermoso issued a statement reiterating that she "did not like" the kiss, and it was not consensual.





She said she was not respected, and had been asked by the RFEF to issue a joint statement justifying Rubiales' actions.





Footballers from Spain's team have said they will not play any more games as long as Rubiales is in charge.





Members of the coaching staff have also resigned over the incident.





Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered in Madrid on Sunday and Monday, supporting Hermoso in anti-Rubiales demonstrations.



Demonstrators have protested in Madrid in protest against Spanish Football federation president Luis Rubiales and in support of footballer Jenni Hermoso. Source: AAP / Alicia Leon/AP Signs referenced the Me Too movement, and bore the phrase #SeAcabo, which translates to 'It's over'.





Before their game with Girona on Saturday, players from Sevilla's men's team wore T-shirts with the message, "This is over," echoing words Hermoso's teammate and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas posted on social media.





Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez condemned Rubiales' behaviour during a pre-game media conference. "It's totally unacceptable," he said.





Real Madrid, Barcelona and other clubs issued statements criticising Rubiales and backing the government's move to oust him. The European Players' Union and Spain's Women's League both backed Hermoso.



What happens next?

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday and announced on Saturday that he was suspended for three months from national and international football pending an investigation.





The FIFA suspension prevents Rubiales taking part in official business and having contact with other officials, including in Spain's bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.



The Spanish government has strongly condemned Rubiales' actions but can not directly suspend or remove Rubiales from his post.





Prosecutors in Spain have opened a preliminary investigation into whether the kiss constitutes sexual assault.





A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said the court had received several complaints but would launch a full inquiry only if Hermoso sought one.





The Sports Administrative Court was due to decide whether to take up a case against Rubiales.





United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday that sexism was still a critical issue in sport and urged the Spanish authorities and government to deal "with this in a manner that respects the rights of all female athletes."





"How difficult is it not to kiss somebody on the lips? I don't see any indication that anything was consensual."



