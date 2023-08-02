Australia

Australian home prices are set to keep rising this year, by up to 5 per cent

Property prices around Australia are likely to increase yet again, amid market predictions the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate rises may be coming to an end soon.

Australian Housing Prices Begin To Fall

Property prices are expected to increase by up to five per cent in 2023, after interest rate rises are predicted to be nearing their peak. Credit: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Key Points
  • National property prices in Australia are predicted to increase by up to 5 per cent in 2023.
  • Australian home prices have already risen by 2 per cent since the start of the year.
  • Some forecasters have predicted the Reserve Bank of Australia's series of interest rate rises are nearing a peak.
National property prices are expected to increase by up to 5 per cent in 2023, having already lifted more than 2 per cent since the start of the year.

The strongest growth is expected to be in Perth with growth of between 4 and 7 per cent, according to a report by REA Group.

Sydney and Adelaide property prices are forecast to increase by between 3 and 6 per cent, while Brisbane is heading for between 1 and 4 per cent growth.
READ MORE

Could a corporate 'super profits tax' solve Australia's housing crisis?

Melbourne prices are predicted to grow at a slower rate of up to 2 per cent, although they might record a small dip by the end of the year.

The forecasts are based on a prediction the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) series of interest rate rises is nearing its peak.
READ MORE

Finding a flatmate won't solve Australia's housing crisis. Here's why

On Tuesday, the RBA board decided to
leave the cash rate target at 4.10 per cent for the second month in a row
amid signs inflation is cooling — although RBA governor Philip Lowe warned it is "still too high".

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' most recent data from the June quarter showed inflation dropped from 7 per cent to 6 per cent, but it's still well above the RBA's 2-3 per cent target range.
READ MORE

Rental affordability in Australia at worst level in nine years, report finds

The author of the REA Group report, Cameron Kusher, said a limited supply of properties for sale remained a key factor contributing to buyer competition and price growth.

"We saw price increases despite rising interest rates and reduced borrowing capacities and anticipate moderate price increases to continue over the coming months," he said.

Kusher said the outlook for 2024 was less clear with a large cohort of fixed-rate borrowers' mortgages set to expire from current interest rates of around 2 per cent and reset to around 6 per cent.
READ MORE

Struggling with your mortgage payments? Here are your options

"Interest rate changes act with a lag and, as such, the possible impact of higher repayments on these borrowers won't be seen until 2024," he said.

"At this stage, we are forecasting modest price growth in 2024."

While forecasters are split on whether interest rates will be raised any further, AMP senior economist Diana Mousina told SBS News that based on the RBA’s past hikes and Governor Lowe’s latest inflation concerns, “we're not out of the woods yet".
Share
3 min read
Published 3 August 2023 7:24am
Updated 2h ago 7:45am
Source: AAP, SBS
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Jane Costello wears a white shirt, accessorised with a black necklace and earrings.

HIV cases are rising among straight people. Advocates say a new strategy is needed

Life

REFERENDUM PAMPHLET HEADER YES NO.jpg

We gave the Voice to Parliament pamphlets to fact checkers. Here's what they said

Politics

A woman asleep in bed.

Are you getting enough sleep? Here's how much is recommended for your age

Health

Silhouettes of people waiting at an airport with planes outside.

Why millions of Australians are cancelling or postponing their holidays

Life

A graphic showing two men, a map of Australia and a part of the Kimberley in Western Australia.

How this part of Australia almost became Israel

Immigration

Screenshot from football ad showing players on field

'You've gotta see this': How this viral ad used AI trickery to prove a point about women's football

Sport

Five women wearing Australian football outfits

These footballers made history in 1975. This weekend, they came out of retirement

Australia

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy walking down the street in a scene from the movie Oppenheimer

Why a scene in Oppenheimer is causing outrage in this country

World