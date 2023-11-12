Hospitals in Gaza suspend operations, staff say, amid growing calls for a ceasefire

Key Points Two of Gaza's largest hospitals have suspended operations, with staff citing Israeli bombardment and lack of fuel.

Medical staff say hospitals in the north of the Palestinian enclave are blockaded by Israeli forces.

Israel's military said it has offered to evacuate babies and left fuel at Al-Shifa's entrance.

Two major hospitals in Gaza have closed to new patients, with staff saying Israeli bombardment and a lack of fuel and medicine mean more babies and others could die.





Hospitals in the north of the Palestinian enclave are blockaded by Israeli forces and barely able to care for those inside, medical staff said on Sunday. Israel says it is homing in on Hamas militants in the area and the hospitals should be evacuated.





Gaza's largest and second-largest hospitals, Al-Shifa and Al-Quds, said they were suspending operations.



WHO: Situation 'dire and perilous'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has managed to restore communication with health professionals at Al-Shifa, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding the situation was "dire and perilous" with constant gunfire and bombing exacerbating the already critical circumstances.





"Tragically, the number of patient fatalities has increased significantly," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore."





Israel says Hamas has placed command centres under and near the hospitals. Hamas has denied using hospitals in this way.





On Sunday, a Palestinian official briefed on talks regarding the release of hostages said Hamas had suspended the negotiations because of the way Israel had handled Shifa hospital.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group , which has gained power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. New Zealand and Paraguay list only its military wing as a terrorist group. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly voted against a resolution condemning Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation.





There was no immediate comment from either Hamas or Israel. Israel's military said it had offered to evacuate newborn babies and had placed 300 litres of fuel at Al-Shifa's entrance on Saturday night but both gestures had been blocked by Hamas.





Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa, said reports of refusing to leave the diesel were "lies and slander".





Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, said that of 45 babies in incubators at Al-Shifa, three had already died.



The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says Al-Quds hospital has been "cut off from the world". Source: Getty / Anadolu The Palestinian Red Crescent said Al-Quds hospital was also out of service, with staff struggling to care for those already there with little medicine, food and water.





"Al-Quds hospital has been cut off from the world in the last six to seven days - no way in, no way out," said Tommaso Della Longa, spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.





Three United Nations agencies expressed horror at the situation in the hospitals , saying they had registered at least 137 attacks on health care facilities in 36 days, resulting in 521 deaths and 686 injuries - including 16 dead and 38 wounded medics.



With the humanitarian situation across Gaza worsening, 80 foreigners and several injured Palestinians crossed into Egypt in the first evacuations since Friday, Egyptian security sources said. At least 80 aid trucks had also moved from Egypt into Gaza by Sunday afternoon, two of the sources said.





Very little aid has entered Gaza since Israel declared war on Hamas more than a month ago.





Israel has bombarded Gaza since Hamas' 7 October attack in which more than 1,200 people were killed, according to the Israeli government, and over 200 hostages taken.





More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.



Palestinian cameraman Mohammed Alaloul (left) hugs his father in front of Al-Quds hospital after two of his children and his brother were killed in an Israeli strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Deir Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Source: Getty / Mahmud Hams/AFP Disease is spreading among evacuees packed into schools and other shelters and surviving on tiny amounts of food and water, international aid agencies say.





Palestinian health officials said 13 people had been killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Sunday. The Israeli military said it had killed several militants there and called on civilians to use a four-hour pause to evacuate south.



The Gaza fighting has reignited conflict on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, which has seen the worst cross-border clashes since 2006.





Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran, said it attacked Israeli army troops near the Dovev Barracks on Sunday, inflicting casualties. The Israeli military said earlier anti-tank missiles fired by militants had hit some civilians, adding it was retaliating with artillery fire.



International calls for ceasefire grow

There are growing international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.





French President Emmanuel Macron told the BBC in an interview published late on Friday that Israel must stop bombing Gaza and killing civilians.





Macron said there was "no justification" for the bombing and saying a ceasefire would benefit Israel.





He said that France "clearly condemns" the "terrorist" actions of Hamas, but that while recognising Israel's right to protect itself, "we do urge them to stop this bombing" in Gaza.



Israel has faced growing calls for restraint in its month-long war with Hamas but says the Gaza-based militants would exploit a truce to regroup .





Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries called for an immediate end to military operations in Gaza during a summit in Riyadh over the weekend.





Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were among those who called for a ceasefire.



Foreign Minister Penny Wong says "steps towards a ceasefire" in Gaza must be taken. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Penny Wong: 'Steps towards a ceasefire' needed

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said "steps towards a ceasefire" were needed while appearing on ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.





"It cannot be one-sided," Wong said. "We know that Hamas is still holding hostages, and we know that a ceasefire must be agreed between the parties. But we can also say that Israel should do everything it can to observe international humanitarian law."





"We should be seeking to minimise civilian casualties, particularly in hospitals and those vulnerable facilities even Gaza," Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek told Seven's Sunrise program on Monday.



