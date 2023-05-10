How Australia's Black Summer bushfires may have triggered the rare 'triple-dip' La Niña

The "Black Summer" bushfires caused clouds to form in a part of the Pacific that plays a crucial role in global climate regulation.

A New South Wales firefighter seen back burning and fighting fires in northern New South Wales in September of 2019.

The black summer bushfires in 2019-20 directly killed more than 30 people, and burnt through more than 20 million hectares of land. Source: AAP / Darren England

Key Points
  • The report said the bushfires were "exceptional" in their severity.
  • Researchers used modelling to demonstrate how emissions from the bushfires could shift weather patterns.
  • Global weather patterns oscillate between cooling La Niña and warming El Niño cycles, with neutral conditions in between.
Australia's "Black Summer" bushfire catastrophe coughed up so much smoke it may have fuelled the global onset of La Niña in 2020, according to new research published Thursday.

The report, in peer-reviewed journal Science Advances, said the bushfires were "exceptional" in their severity — pumping out emissions on a scale similar to major volcanic eruptions.

It suggested this led to the formation of vast banks of cloud over the southeastern Pacific Ocean, which soaked up radiation from the sun and led to the cooling of surface water temperatures.
READ MORE

La Niña has gone. Is El Niño now on? Australia's weather forecast for 2023

These disruptions could have helped trigger the start of an unusually long La Niña weather pattern, the researchers found.

The "Black Summer" bushfires raged across Australia's eastern seaboard from late 2019 to early 2020, razing swathes of forest, killing millions of animals, and blanketing cities in noxious smoke.

A rare "triple-dip" La Niña shaped global weather patterns between September 2020 and March 2023, whipping up a series of devastating tropical cyclones while exacerbating droughts in other parts of the planet.
Researchers John Fasullo and Nan Rosenbloom, from the National Center for Atmospheric Research in the United States, used modelling to demonstrate how emissions from the bushfires could shift weather patterns.

Bushfire smoke is laden with particles that act as "condensation nuclei", which attract water molecules in the atmosphere, seeding the formation of clouds.

Atmospheric impact

This blanket of cloud could cause "widespread surface cooling" in the tropical Pacific Ocean, the modelling showed, which is one of the key ingredients for the start of La Niña.

"The results here suggest a potential connection between this emergence of cool conditions in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the climate response to the Australian wildfire emissions," the paper stated.

Australian climate scientist Tom Mortlock said the bushfires caused clouds to form in a part of the Pacific that plays a crucial role in global climate regulation.

"The southeast corner of the Pacific is a really sensitive and important area for what goes on with El Niño and La Niña," he said.

"Often we see the first signs of an El Niño or La Niña forming in that part of the ocean."
NSW firefighter battles an out-of-control fire at a property in Gospers Mountain in eastern New South Wales in December of 2019.
NSW Rural Fire Service crews battled more than 11 thousand bush and grass fires across the state, the largest burnt area recorded in a single fire season in eastern Australia. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts
Pete Strutton, from the Australian Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes, said it demonstrated the sheer scale of the bushfires.

"We've got an event that happened on the land in southeast Australia, which is having an impact on the atmosphere," he said.

A separate team of British researchers last year found that the "Black Summer" bushfires spewed millions of tonnes of emissions into the atmosphere, likely aggravating the Antarctic ozone hole.

Global weather patterns oscillate between cooling La Niña and warming El Niño cycles, with neutral conditions in between.
Share
3 min read
Published 11 May 2023 7:46am
Updated 17m ago 7:57am
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

A scene from children's TV show Bluey

Why this episode of Bluey has been criticised by some parents and body image experts

Health

A woman walking in front of a grey house with a dark grey fence.

Routine rental inspections aren't about making your bed. Here's what you need to know

Life

A woman blowing her nose

Is it COVID or the flu? A new test that just hit pharmacy shelves will give you the answer

Health

Protest against the pension reform in Marseille, France - 19 Jan 2023

Why aren't millions of Australians marching in the streets like the French?

Politics

A man smiling and looking into the camera.

'Irreplaceable': MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo remembered after shock death at 46

Australia

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

People crossing a street.

It has a 'concerning' mutation and is in Australia. But will the new COVID variant take off?

Australia

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia