Lizzo defies controversial law by inviting drag queens on stage at a concert

Lizzo performed a glitzy act of defiance in a US state that has banned public drag performances.

Five performers posing in leotards and performer costumes.

Lizzo (centre) performed at a concert in Knoxville with drag queens in protest against Tennesee's controversial bill that restricts drag performances. Source: Twitter / Lizzo

Key Points
  • Lizzo invited drag performers on stage at her concert in Tennessee to protest against a controversial law.
  • The law is aimed at restricting drag queens from performing in public places and in front of children.
  • The Grammy-winning artist has drawn praise from the LGBTIQ+ community in the US.
Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo has filled her concert stage with drag performers in Tennessee in protest against a controversial law aimed at restricting drag events in front of children.

Lizzo, often a champion of social diversity, didn't shy away from sharing her views against the law in Knoxville, where she performed on Friday evening.

The crowd erupted in cheers as 20 drag performers, some from the famous RuPaul's Drag Race series, followed Lizzo on stage in a colourful, glitzy dancing parade.

"I was told by people on the internet, 'cancel your shows in Tennessee, don't go to Tennessee.' But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?" Lizzo announced to her fans.

"Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?

"What people in Tennessee are doing is giving hope, so thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us."
READ MORE

'Becoming a doctor and myself': Why Noah graduated from medical school in drag

Lizzo shared the videos on social media, drawing praise from the LGBTIQ+ community and allies.

"Thank you so much for the platform for me and the drag race girls and especially for uplifting the queens [in] Tennessee!" Aquaria, the winner of 2018 RuPaul's Drag Race series, wrote on Instagram.

The bill, signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in March, bans "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors" including "male and female impersonators" in public.

It's the
first law of its kind in the country
with at least 15 Republican-led states following to restrict drag-related performances.
But a federal judge in Memphis temporarily blocked the law on 1 April after it was signed by parliament because it was "vague and overly broad" in its restriction of speech.

A series of drag concerts and performances have been targeted by protesters
in recent months in the US and Australia, some leading to cancellations in fear of violence towards the performers.

Earlier this month
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews shared his concerns
about US politics "creeping into our state" after a Melbourne drag event was cancelled due to online backlash it received.

"I think it's a pretty sad day when the worst of American politics is creeping into our state. There's no place for that ... We don't need that here. We just don't," he told reporters.
