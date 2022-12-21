'A force for good': How Queensland remembered the two police officers killed in Wieambilla

KEY POINTS: Thousands of people attended a memorial service in Brisbane for the two police officers shot dead in Wieambilla.

Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold were posthumously awarded service and bravery medals.

They were both remembered for their bravery, their professionalism and their positive outlook.

Rachel McCrow's "infectious smile" and Matthew Arnold's "broad, cheeky grin" will be forever remembered by their mates in blue.





Police in their hundreds, Queenslanders in their thousands and political leaders from across the spectrum gathered at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Wednesday to attend a heart-wrenching memorial service for the two fallen young officers.





Constable Arnold, 26, and Constable McCrow, 29, were shot dead in an ambush on a Western Downs property at Wieambilla on 12 December.





Colleagues trembled and choked back tears as they offered tributes to the pair. They remembered them for their bravery, their professionalism, their positive outlook, and above all for being "so completely determined to help, to be a force for good".



Colleagues of Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold were among the thousands who attended their memorial service. Source: Getty / Bradley Kanaris "It has become self-evident that these individuals reflected goodness in their lives," Police Chaplain Jeffrey Baills told the mourning crowd.





Senior Constable Melissa Gibson urged officers far and wide to emulate Constable McCrow, saying she would be proud of them for kitting up and returning to serve their communities despite their grief.





"For every bit of evil in this world, Rach, more than anyone, would be reminding us that there are still good people who need our help," she said.



Senior Constable Gibson described her friend as an amazing police officer, an even better friend and an amazing mum to her four legged son, Archibald, a blue heeler who attended the service.





Senior Sergeant Laura Harriss revealed that in police work, her mate Constable Arnold had finally found his passion and purpose in life.





"He was a big man with an even bigger heart so filled with love for everyone around him," she said.



Rachel McCrow's dog Archibald was among the memorial procession following the service for his owner who was one of the two police constables killed in the Wieambilla shooting tragedy. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE

Slain constables awarded valour medals

The two have been recognised for their bravery and dedication, posthumously awarded the Queensland Police Valour Medal, Queensland Police Service Medal, National Police Service Medal and National Medal.





"Matthew and Rachel are colleagues and friends who have been taken from us far too soon," Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told those gathered.





"They were committed and enjoyed their policing careers and their passing is a tragic loss.





"Both the Queensland Police Service and community have lost two exceptional police officers."



Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow were responding to a call for a missing person when confronted by a "hail of gunshots" at a remote Queensland property. Source: Supplied / Queensland Police Ms Carroll said the slain officers had created a positive impression and touched the lives of countless individuals and families "in ways that cannot be expressed in words alone".





Yet shock and anger about the ambush, which resulted in the worst loss of police lives in Queensland in living memory, remains palpable.





"What happened on December 12 was un-Australian and does not belong in this country," Rev Baills said. "It was abhorrent, it was not of God, It was absolute evil.





"This barbaric act has shocked our community and it's irreparably damaged the Arnold family and the McCrow family, and we stand and we sit with you in your grief today and in the days that lie ahead."



Police officers formed a guard of honour to pay their respects to Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold. Source: Getty / Bradley Kanaris Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk praised the pair's bravery in their final moments, saying like neighbour Alan Dare who was also fatally shot in the attack, they had gone towards danger rather than run from it.





"From the smallest communities where Matthew and Rachel served, to our biggest cities, even around the world, we recognise and appreciate that every day, our police demonstrate heroism," the premier said.





"In a sea of blue, on an ocean of tears, we will shoulder this burden together, we will rededicate ourselves to their example of there being far more good than there is evil."



A guard of honour

Afterwards, thousands of police, dignitaries and ordinary people formed a guard of honour as the two coffins were taken by hearse to private funerals.





The procession was piped off by the police band and led by dozens of cops on motorcycles, with mounties, dog squad officers and patrol cars following. Two police helicopters circled and some officers even stood to salute in boats on surrounding ponds.





The two constables were attacked alongside two others, constables Keely Brough and Randall Kirk.





They had gone to the property for a missing persons check and were met by a hail of bullets fired by Gareth Train, his wife Stacey and brother Nathaniel. The shooters died in the subsequent firefight.



Investigators are yet to officially declare a motive but are examining known links between the Trains and extreme conspiracy theorist groups and forums.



