How the 5-Star Movement could trigger the collapse of Italy's government

Italy's government could implode, leading to early national elections, after a major political ally announced it would not support a confidence motion.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi sitting in front of a microphone

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government could collapse after a major political ally refused to engage in a parliamentary confidence vote. Source: AAP / Mondadori Portfolio/Sipa USA

Italy's 5-Star Movement will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote, in a move likely to trigger the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government.

Other coalition parties have warned they will quit the government if 5-Star boycotts Thursday's senate vote, while Mr Draghi himself said this week he would not head an administration without leader Giuseppe Conte's party on board.

The prime minister's office made no immediate comment on Wednesday.

The 5-Star decision plunges Italy into political uncertainty, risks undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, and could lead to early national elections in the northern autumn.

Mr Conte announced on Wednesday his party would not support the confidence motion, saying the government should be doing more to tackle growing social problems in the euro zone's third-largest economy.

"I have a strong fear that September will be a time when many families will face the terrible choice of paying their electricity bill or buying food," he said, referring to a sharp spike in energy costs.
Giuseppe Conte talks to journalists
5-Star Movement Leader Giuseppe Conte announced late on Wednesday his party would not support the confidence motion. Source: AAP / Mauro Scrobogna/AP
He nonetheless left the door open for further discussions with Mr Draghi on overcoming policy differences.

"We are absolutely willing to (have) dialogue, to make our constructive contribution to the government, to Draghi, (but) we are not willing to write a blank cheque," he said.

The prime minister said on Tuesday if 5-Star stopped backing the government it would be up to President Sergio Mattarella to decide what to do next.

Mr Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, also said he would not be willing to lead a new government without 5-Star in the cabinet.

Two coalition parties, the rightist League and centre-left Democratic Party, said on Wednesday early elections were the most likely outcome if the government imploded.
A national vote is due in the first half of 2023. Bringing forward the ballot to the autumn would be highly unusual in Italy because that is the time when governments traditionally draw up their budgets, which must be approved by the end of the year.

The 5-Star Movement has seen its support sink over the past year as it has struggled to establish a clear identity for itself.

Looking to raise its profile, it has been complaining for weeks about government priorities and has demanded more generous financial relief for struggling families and the continued funding of a welfare program it has championed for impoverished Italians.

Wednesday's confidence vote covers a cost-of-living aid package worth some 26 billion euros ($39 billion). It also includes a provision allowing the city of Rome to build a giant trash incinerator - a project 5-Star has always opposed.
Published 14 July 2022 at 11:39am
Source: AAP

