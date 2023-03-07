World

How this man moved into a skip bin to avoid soaring rental prices

One person's trash is another person's temporary residence. This is how he's doing it.

Man stands near a skip house.

A 28-year-old artist has moved into a skip house in central London to avoid the climbing rental prices in the UK. Source: Instagram / Harrison Marshall

Key Points
  • A man has moved into a rubbish skip bin where he will live in for a year to avoid soaring rental prices in London.
  • Artist Harrison Marshall says the move is a "statement, not a solution" to the ongoing cost of living crisis.
  • He showers at work or the gym, enters his home via a ladder and has access to a portaloo nearby.
An artist has built a home in a rubbish skip bin in London and plans to live in it for a year, seeking to draw attention to the "crazy" price of renting a room in Britain's capital during a cost of living crisis.

Harrison Marshall, 28, moved into the specially adapted skip on a patch of grass in south London a month ago, saying it was the only way he could afford to live in the central area near his work.

Returning to the city after a period abroad, he said he struggled to find somewhere to live given the shortage of housing.
"As was the case with thousands of people across the city and across the country, the prices had gone crazy. Rent was mad," Mr Marshall said.

"And even if I found somewhere that was in my price zone, then there'd be 100 other people or so looking for that room."

British consumer price inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October and remains in double digits, fuelling a cost of living crisis, as wages have failed to keep pace with rising food and household bills.
A man stands from the window of a skip.
Harrison Marshall has pledged to live in the skip for a year. Source: Instagram / Katie Edwards
It's a pain shared around several parts of the world, including Australia where inflation reached 7.4 per cent last month.

Mr Marshall's creative solution to the problem was to spend 4,000 pounds ($7,146) building a wooden hood with a curved roof and fixing it onto a skip.

Inside, he has a small kitchen and a mezzanine bed space.

"Skip House" is emblazoned in black across the classic yellow container normally used for builder's waste.
'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

"The skip provided me the kind of opportunity to make my own tiny little house," he said.

An arts charity lent him the land. He has a garden path leading up to an entrance ladder and a portable lavatory in the corner of the site. He showers at work, a 10-minute bike ride away, or the gym, and has access to water from a hose pipe from a neighbour's property.

Mr Marshall acknowledged that his move to a bin is "a statement, not a solution" - and it has certainly gained traction. His specially dedicated Instagram page, The Skip House, has received nearly 25,000 followers.

"All the neighbours are amazing, actually. Everyone's very supportive. I've got neighbours coming and bringing homemade meals," he said.

"That's a massive bonus to the whole project is just that this area seems to have a really good community."
3 min read
Published 7 March 2023 at 12:08pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:54pm
Source: Reuters, SBS

