Hundreds of SA schools to shut as teachers strike during year 12 exams

Teachers will walk off the job and march on South Australia's parliament house to call for improved pay and conditions from the state government.

Teachers rally outside Parliament House in Adelaide.

South Australian public school teachers will strike on Thursday after rejecting a revised pay offer. Source: AAP / Matt Turner

Key Points
  • The strike action comes despite the SA government's revised pay offer on Monday.
  • Schools making arrangements to ensure exams would "not be disrupted at all."
Hundreds of schools are closing across South Australia during year 12 exams on Thursday as teachers march on Parliament House to demand better pay and conditions.

The strike action will see members of the Australian Education walk off the job despite the Malinauskas government presenting a revised pay offer on Monday.
READ MORE

Teachers told to walk out when MPs walk in amid pay dispute

Chief executive of the Department for Education Martin Westwell has reassured parents and students the closures will not impact on the approximately 1,000 school leavers sitting physics and accounting exams.

Westwell has told ABC radio the union's decision to take industrial action was disappointing, but that all schools were making arrangements to ensure exams would "not be disrupted at all."
Published 9 November 2023 8:57am
Source: SBS News

