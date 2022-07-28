Australia

'I did everything to hide it': New Greens MP's emotional maiden speech on coming out

Stephen Bates, the first Greens MP to represent Brisbane in the federal parliament, had made an emotional maiden speech to parliament, which focused on the issue of mental health.

Greens MP Stephen Bates at Parliament House in Canberra.

Greens MP for Brisbane Stephen Bates said he hopes his election will inspire young people to run for office. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

A Greens MP has shared his emotional story of coming out, the importance of inclusivity and addressing Australia's mental health crisis during his first speech to federal parliament.

Stephen Bates made history on May 21 as the
first Greens member elected for the seat of Brisbane
.

He said his experience working poverty-wage jobs and coming out as gay shaped his politics.
"I spent my teenage years knowing I was gay and doing everything in my power to hide it," he told parliament on Wednesday.

"I made a promise to myself once I came out that if I ever found myself in a public role, that I will be open and proud of who I am.

"That I would be the person that I never saw growing up, because if I can even help one person out there, then this life would have all been worth it."

Mr Bates admitted sharing his story was harder than he thought it would be, and took a moment to compose his emotions.
I spent my teenage years knowing I was gay and doing everything in my power to hide it.
Stephen Bates, Greens MP for Brisbane
He said he would use his time in parliament to advocate for those who have lost their voices due to the mental health crisis and shared the story of 24-year-old Maya Birch, who took her own life earlier this year.

"Maya is just one name in a long list of people who have had their lives cut short because of government inaction," Mr Bates said.

"The decisions we make in this place impact people's ability to survive.

"It is my job now to make sure that Maya's death was not in vain."

At 29 years old, Mr Bates is one of the youngest parliamentarians and said he hoped his election would inspire young people to run for office.
Greens senator Larissa Waters and Stephen Bates outside a polling booth on election day.
Greens senator Larissa Waters campaigning with Stephen Bates. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE
"I've heard many times that I'm too young for politics and I don't seem like a politician, which is a compliment, but it is these traits that got me here today," he said.

"This election has shown that people in this country are done with the status quo."

Mr Bates received a standing ovation from the crossbench upon the conclusion of his speech.

LGBTIQ+ Australians seeking support with mental health can contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or visit
qlife.org.au
.
ReachOut.com
also has a list of support services.

Intersex Australians seeking support can visit Intersex Peer Support Australia at isupport.org.au.
Published 28 July 2022 at 12:44pm
