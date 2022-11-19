'I feel gay, I feel disabled': FIFA chief raises eyebrows with speech against Qatar critics

Key Points FIFA president Gianni Infantino has accused critics of World Cup host Qatar's human rights record of "hypocrisy".

He also said he identified with marginalised groups.

Mr Infantino's remarks sparked backlash from human rights advocates.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino accused critics of World Cup host Qatar's treatment of migrant workers of hypocrisy on Saturday, adding that engagement was the only way to improve human rights.





In lengthy, and sometimes angry, opening remarks at a news conference on the eve of the start of the tournament, Mr Infantino rounded on European critics of the host nation over the issues of migrant workers and LGBTIQ+ rights .





"Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a vagrant. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker," he said.





"I feel all of this because what I see ... brings me back to my personal story."



Mr Infantino then detailed how he had grown up as the child of migrant workers in Switzerland and had been bullied for his accent and for having red hair and freckles.





"Of course, I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled," he later added.





"But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country."



Mr Infantino said being European, he had "difficulties understanding the criticism" of Qatar's human rights record .





"For what we have been doing for 3,000 years around the world, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before giving moral lessons," he said.





"We have to invest in helping these people, in education and to give them a better future and more hope. We should all educate ourselves, many things are not perfect but reform and change takes time.





"This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy.





"It is not easy to take the criticism of a decision that was made 12 years ago. Doha is ready, Qatar is ready and of course it will be the best World Cup ever."



Mr Infantino's remarks sparked backlash from human rights advocates.





"In brushing aside legitimate human rights criticisms, Gianni Infantino is dismissing the enormous price paid by migrant workers to make his flagship tournament possible – as well as FIFA's responsibility for it," Amnesty International's Steve Cockburn said.





He said demands for fair compensation should not be "treated as some sort of culture war".





Nick McGeehan of migrant worker advocacy group Fair Square described Mr Infantino's comments as "crass" and "clumsy".



Qatar has said that it is a welcoming country that does not discriminate against people and has denied accusations of abuse of workers .





Mr Infantino also defended the presence of Iran at the tournament despite the current spate of deadly protests there sparked by the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.





"It's not two regimes playing against each other, it's not two ideologies playing against each other, it's two football teams," he said.





"If we don't have at least football to bring us together... which world are we going to live in? In Iran there are 80 million people, are they all bad? Are they all monsters?"





Addressing Friday's decision to ban the sale of alcoholic beer at stadiums during the tournament , Mr Infantino said FIFA had failed to persuade the Qatar government to stand by the original decision to allow it.





"We tried and that is why I give you the late change of policy," he said. "We tried to see if it was possible."



Mr Infantino said he had received assurances from the highest level of the Qatari government that LGBTIQ+ people would be welcomed in the country for the World Cup.





Same-sex relations are illegal and punishable by up to three years of jail-time in Qatar. Some soccer stars have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling for the event, especially LGBTIQ+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.





In an extraordinary end to the news conference, Bryan Swanson, FIFA's director of media relations, took the microphone to defend Mr Infantino.





"I've seen a lot of criticism of Gianni Infantino since I've joined FIFA, in particular from the LGBTI community," he said.



