IKEA follows Bunnings in phasing out engineered stone due to lung disease concerns

Key Points IKEA Australia will start phasing out its use of engineered stone, following a similar announcement by Bunnings.

The popular kitchen benchtop material has been linked to the lung disease silicosis.

There have been nationwide calls for a ban on its use to protect the 600,000 workers exposed to harm.

IKEA's Australian arm will follow hardware giant Bunnings in phasing out the use of engineered stone in its products , as calls mount for the material to be banned to protect workers from lung disease.





In a statement to SBS News, the company's chief executive Mirja Viinanen said that it will "begin the process of phasing out engineered stone products from our local range, ahead of government action".





"IKEA Australia works with suppliers to supply and install engineered stone benchtops. We work closely with these suppliers to ensure the highest safety standards for environmental and working conditions are followed," Viinanen said.



Why is engineered stone dangerous?

Workers can be exposed to silica dust if their jobs involve breaking, crushing, grinding or milling materials high in silica, such as engineered stone benchtops, bricks, tiles, concrete and some plastic materials.





Dust particles are released into the air and, if inhaled, they can cause lung damage, known as silicosis, with potentially fatal consequences.





More than 600,000 workers in sectors such as mining, building and construction, tunnelling and manufacturing are exposed to materials with a high silica content.



Increasing calls for ban

There has been a nationwide push for legislation banning the use of high-silica engineered stone. In October, Safe Work Australia said the danger posed by exposure to high levels of silica dust to workers using engineered stone products was unacceptable.





Viinanen said IKEA had been monitoring the issue and took recent analysis and Safe Work Australia's recommendations into consideration.





State and federal governments have been unable to agree on a national approach to engineered stone, despite the safety watchdog's recommendation.





NSW and other states have threatened to push ahead with their own bans if agreement is not reached at a scheduled meeting in mid-December.





Viinanen said the company "strongly support[s] a nationally aligned approach from governments to provide clarity and ensure coordinated action across the country".





"Engineered stone benchtops form just part of the IKEA range and many alternative materials are available."



Bunnings announced on Tuesday it would stop using engineered stone in its products at the end of the year. Source: Getty / Ian Hitchcock On Tuesday, Bunnings said it would stop selling the popular benchtop material in its products, ceasing sales from 31 December.





IKEA's announcement follows the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) calling on the retailer to follow Bunnings' lead.



