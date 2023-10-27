Engineered stone should be banned to protect workers from deadly disease: Safe Work Australia report

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Crystalline silica has been referred to as "the new asbestos".





That is because when the engineered stone is cut, polished or sawed, dust particles are released into the air.





If inhaled the particles can cause lung damage, known as silicosis, with potentially fatal consequences.





Safe Work Australia has determined the danger posted by high levels of silica dust to workers using engineered stone products is unacceptable.





In a report commissioned by the nation's workplace health and safety ministers, the compliance organisation has recommended a complete ban on its use.





Beau Hill is among stone workers now living with silicosis.





"I'm starting to feel it in the chest a lot, I'm a very active person and I'm just starting to notice I'm getting a lot tired quicker a lot of out of breathe, it's just really getting to me, just thinking about it all the time not knowing what's going to happen. I'm just worried about how long I've got left to live."





Most workers in the industry are aged under 35.





"Having, having the dust all over you, you could smell it on you, breathing it in you can feel it on your teeth in your mouth, yeah I think it should be banned for sure. If it's only making people sick. They just need to get rid of it, it's killing people."





The Minister for Workplace Relations, Tony Burke, has said his state and territory counterparts are now working on a unified national response to the report's recommendation.





He told the ABC before they met on Friday that he was confident of a consensus being reached.





"I want as soon as possible for people to be safe when they go to work it's as simple as that and so the, I can see a lot of goodwill from all the jurisdictions here I think - I don't think people will be disappointed in the pace of action."





The states and territories already have regulations in place over the use of engineered stone.





But Safe Work Australia's report found compliance was a persistent problem.





New South Wales Premier Chris Minns says his state won't delay its response.





"The number of people that could be potential affected is very, very high. We're not talking single digits in terms of percentages. But a large number of people that work in that industry could be permanently affected, So, major change is coming."





One manufacturer - Caesarstone - has pushed for a 40 per cent silica content threshold on stone products.





However, Safe Work Australia's report found that there is no evidence that lower silica engineered stone poses less risk.





Another manufacturer - Cosentino - welcomed the report, but said its unintended consequences must be considered.





Unions have threatened to take their own action if engineered stone is not outlawed by the middle of next year.





ACTU Assistant Secretary Liam O'Brien says they see a ban as the only way forward to protect workers.



