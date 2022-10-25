'I'm not going anywhere': Lidia Thorpe says she'll keep fighting for treaty after bikie scandal

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has told the Upper House she's "not going anywhere" following controversy over her undisclosed former relationship with ex-bikie leader Dean Martin .





Senator Thorpe told the Senate on Tuesday she met the member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang through "black activism" before they "briefly dated".





The Greens' former deputy leader in the Senate said she remains friends with Mr Martin and "collaborates" with him on "shared interests advocating for rights of First Nations peoples".



While Senator Thorpe conceded that she "should have disclosed this connection with Mr Martin" to Greens leader Adam Bandt, and to the joint committee on law enforcement, she said she isn't going anywhere "especially while we don't have a treaty in this country which I will continue to fight for".





"Having now given this explanation to the Senate, I turn my attention to important portfolio work especially fighting for First Nations justice," she said.





Ms Thorpe faced criticism because she was part of a parliamentary law enforcement committee and didn't disclose a relationship with a figure, Mr Martin, who would be considered a conflict of interest.



Mr Bandt has blamed his chief of staff Damien Lawson for not raising the issue with him earlier.





"I should've been told, but I wasn't," he said on Tuesday.





"In failing to inform me, my chief of staff did not meet the expectations of my staff in such matters.





"I have counselled my chief of staff."





Senator Thorpe wrote to Senate President Sue Lines on Monday saying she was happy for a privileges committee investigation to take place.



The privileges committee investigates whether parliamentarians have complied with disclosure requirements.





Her letter to the president didn't automatically spark an inquiry.





Senator Lines told the Senate on Tuesday that the referral met the threshold for it to be referred.





She told the Senate it was important senators not interfere with the free exercise of committees or sit on the committee if there is a conflict of interest.





The Senate voted to refer Senator Thorpe to the privileges committee.



