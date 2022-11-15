In a diplomatic breakthrough, Anthony Albanese meets with China's President Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for a "stable, prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific" as he opened formal one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.





It's Mr Xi 's first bilateral meeting with an Australian leader in six years, and was held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.





They shook hands before entering the room.





“We have had our differences and Australia won’t resile from our interests or our values,” Mr Albanese said.





“But our bilateral relationship is an important one.”



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for a "stable, prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific" as he opened formal one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas The meeting comes after Mr Albanese’s foreign affairs and defence ministers held talks with their counterparts in the wake of Labor's federal election win in May .





“Both sides have worked to stabilise the relationship based on mutual respect and mutual benefit,” Mr Albanese said.





Mr Albanese noted the two countries will soon reach the milestone of 50 years of diplomatic relations, established by then-prime minister Gough Whitlam.





“We agreed on principles to guide the relationship based on equality, mutual respect and benefit and a commitment to co-exist peacefully. These principles remain important today," he said.





Mr Albanese said he looked forward to a “constructive exchange and dialogue”.



Malcolm Turnbull was the last Australian prime minister to have a formal meeting with Mr Xi in 2016.





But Mr Albanese, who set no preconditions for the formal talk, considered securing the meeting a success in itself.





Earlier on Tuesday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said while the meeting was a welcome opportunity, it would not immediately fix the fractured relationship between the two countries or result in the removal of trade sanctions worth $20 billion.





"I don't think anybody pretends that some of the issues China has raised, certainly some of the issues that we have raised, will be solved overnight," he told ABC radio.





"We give ourselves a much better chance where there's engagement and dialogue, and there will be today."



