US principal claims she was forced to resign over Michelangelo’s 'pornographic' David statue

Hope Carrasquilla says she was forced to resign after parental complaints about an art teacher showing a picture of Michelangelo’s famous sculpture of David.

Principal Resigns-David Statue

The school board gave Hope Carrasquilla a choice between being fired or resigning, following complaints from that the sculpture was “pornographic”. Source: AP / Antonio Calanni

Key Points
  • Students were shown a picture of Michelangelo's statue of David during a Renaissance art lesson.
  • One parent complained the material was pornographic and two others said they wanted to be notified ahead of the lesson.
  • Chair of the school’s board said it was protocol for parents to be informed ahead of time when “controversial" topics are being presented.
A Florida middle school principal said she was forced to resign after parents complained that “inappropriate adult content” was shown to students during a Renaissance art lesson.

The content in question was Michelangelo’s iconic statue of David, a 5.17-metre marble sculpture that is widely considered to be a masterpiece of the Renaissance era.

Hope Carrasquilla had held the position of principal at Tallahassee Classical School since June 2021 and has more than twenty years of experience in the education sector.
READ MORE

Australian author and refugee Anh Do's children's books were banned in some US schools. Here's why

Local media reported that the school board gave Ms Carrasquilla a choice between being fired or resigning on Monday, following complaints from at least one parent that the sculpture was “pornographic”.

'A series of miscommunications'

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Ms Carrasquilla stated that the issue was “a little more complicated” than it first appeared, indicating that it had more to do with “a series of miscommunications” between parents and the school.

Barnaby Bishop III, chair of the school’s board, told Slate that it was protocol for parents to be informed ahead of time when “controversial topics or subjects” are being presented to the students.

“Parents are the ones who are going to drive the education system here in Florida,” he said. “Parents are entitled to know anytime their child is being taught a controversial topic and picture.”

“This year, we made an egregious mistake. We didn’t send that notice,” Mr Bishop said.
READ MORE

'Absurd': US state considers draft law that would ban talk of menstrual cycles before sixth grade

Ms Carrasquilla acknowledged in a letter to the school board that she did not notify parents about the lesson before images of David were shown in class.

The controversy comes amidst a broader debate in the state on education, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announcing plans to expand the Parental Rights in Education Act, banning public schools from teaching about sexual education and gender identity.

Following the event, social media users pointed out similarities to a Simpsons episode from 1990, where an angry mob of people protested the planned exhibition of Michelangelo’s David.
Share
2 min read
Published 26 March 2023 10:35am
By Eleanor Gerrard
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A woman on a ventilator in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia recorded 20,000 more deaths than expected last year. This is why

Australia

Graphic of a golden egg in a nest in front of a money background.

An Australian has over $500 million in super. How is that even possible?

Australia

A man and a woman dressed in blue uniforms stand in front of a fire truck

The quiet visa change bringing good news to Australia's skilled workers

Immigration

President Putin and President Xi Jinping standing next to one another

‘No conditions for peace’: Russia reacts to China’s 12-point plan to end war

World

A woman lying on a street

Senator Lidia Thorpe removed from Mardi Gras parade after confrontation with police

World

A woman smiles with sunglasses in front of a beach.

Melissa felt a tingling in her hand one night. She didn't realise she was having a heart attack

Australia

A man getting an injection in his right arm

A new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron variants is coming. Here's when and who can get it

COVID-19

Broccolini bunches

Australians are being asked to boycott this supermarket favourite. Here's why

Australia